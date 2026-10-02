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Home > Sports News > Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday in style on Friday, October 2, by winning the women's 75kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Lovlina defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final at Nishio Gymnasium to upgrade her silver medal from Hangzhou 2022. With the victory, she became only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games gold medal. Interestingly, Lovlina won the gold medal while celebrating her borthday, adding another feather to her already impressive hat.

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday - Check Age, Record, Career and More
Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday - Check Age, Record, Career and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 13:33 IST

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday in style on Friday, October 2, by winning the women’s 75kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Lovlina defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final at Nishio Gymnasium to upgrade her silver medal from Hangzhou 2022. With the victory, she became only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games gold medal. Interestingly, Lovlina won the gold medal while celebrating her borthday, adding another feather to her already impressive hat.

Who is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina hails from Assam who has established herself as one of the country’s leading international pugilists. She has won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games during her career.

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Lovlina Borgohain Age and Personal Details

  • Full Name: Lovlina Borgohain
  • Date of Birth: October 2, 1997
  • Age: 29
  • Birthplace: Baromukhia, Golaghat, Assam, India
  • Nationality: Indian
  • Height: 1.78m (5 ft 10 in)
  • Weight Class: 75kg
  • Stance: Orthodox

Lovlina Borgohain’s Asian Games Record

Lovlina Borgohain won her maiden Asian Games gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games. She had previously won silver in the women’s 75kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022.

At the 2026 Asian Games, Lovlina began her medal-winning campaign with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the quarterfinals. She then edged Kazakhstan’s reigning World Champion Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 via split decision in the semi-final before beating China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the gold-medal bout. 

Lovlina Borgohain’s Olympic Record

Lovlina won a bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The achievement made her one of India’s prominent Olympic boxing medallists.

Lovlina Borgohain’s World Championships Record

  • 2023 New Delhi: Gold medal, Middleweight
  • 2018 New Delhi: Bronze medal, Welterweight
  • 2019 Ulan-Ude: Bronze medal, Welterweight

Lovlina Borgohain’s Asian Championships Record

  • 2022 Amman: Gold medal, Middleweight
  • 2017 Ho Chi Minh City: Bronze medal, Welterweight
  • 2021 Dubai: Bronze medal, Welterweight

Lovlina Borgohain’s Commonwealth Games Record

Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal in the women’s middleweight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She arrived at the Asian Games on the back of that performance and subsequently added another major gold medal to her career. 

Lovlina Borgohain’s Boxing Record

  • Total Fights: 56
  • Wins: 33
  • Losses: 22
  • Draws: 1
  • Weight Classes: Welterweight and Middleweight

Lovlina Borgohain Becomes Second Indian Woman to Win Asian Games Boxing Gold

Lovlina’s gold-medal triumph at Aichi-Nagoya placed her alongside Mary Kom in an exclusive group of Indian women who have won Asian Games boxing gold. Mary Kom had achieved the feat at the 2014 Asian Games. Lovlina’s victory came 12 years after Kom’s historic gold medal. 

Lovlina Borgohain’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal

The victory over Bao Ziyi also gave Lovlina the perfect birthday celebration. She entered the final as the reigning Hangzhou silver medallist and left the Nishio Gymnasium with the gold after a comprehensive 5-0 unanimous decision. Her triumph also marked India’s 12th gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games at the time of the Indian Express report.

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Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More
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Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

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Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More
Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More
Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More
Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More
Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

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