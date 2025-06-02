Who Is Magnus Carlsen? Former World Champion Loses To Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh At Norway Chess 2025; Punches Table In Frustration | Watch

Indian chess prodigy and reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh made headlines on Friday evening with a dramatic and historic victory over Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of Norway Chess 2025.

Gukesh Turns the Tables with a Calm Counterattack

Gukesh, playing with the white pieces, stayed calm even as Carlsen seemed to be in control for most of the match. The 34-year-old Norwegian Grandmaster pushed hard with a superior position, clearly trying to assert dominance in front of the home crowd in Stavanger. But Gukesh didn’t give in. He defended with laser focus and waited for the right moment to strike.

OH MY GOD 😳🤯😲 pic.twitter.com/QSbbrvQFkE — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 1, 2025

That moment came when Carlsen, under time pressure in the endgame, made a rare and costly mistake. Gukesh immediately capitalized on it, flipping the game in his favor with a precise counterattack. The crowd watched in disbelief as the teenager converted that blunder into a memorable victory.

A Win That Meant More Than Just Points

As soon as the win was sealed, Gukesh couldn’t hide his emotions. In the playing arena lobby, he greeted his long-time coach Grzegorz Gajewski with a huge grin and a fist bump so strong, the Polish Grandmaster later joked it was the hardest one he’d ever received.

It was more than just a win. It was personal redemption. Gukesh had lost to Carlsen in the first round of the tournament, playing with the black pieces. This sixth-round match was his chance to come back stronger—and he did exactly that.

“Carlsen Rarely Commits Big Blunders” – Susan Polgar Weighs In

Carlsen’s shock defeat didn’t go unnoticed by the global chess community. Legendary Grandmaster Susan Polgar summed it up perfectly.

“Carlsen rarely loses in classical chess, and he rarely commits big blunders. He was playing so well with the black pieces in round 6 in Norway against Gukesh. He had a winning position with more time on the clock. But Gukesh did not give up. He continued to fight and Carlsen’s advantage slowly disappeared. Then when both were in time pressure, he made a huge blunder which cost him the game. This has to be one of the most painful losses in his spectacular career. I am sure he is very angry with himself,” she said.

A Stinging Loss—and a Stormy Exit

The impact of the loss was visible. Carlsen, usually known for his cool demeanor, slammed the board in frustration. Within moments, he left the playing hall without saying much, rushing into his car outside the venue. It was clear the defeat had hit a nerve.

Adding to the tension was a cryptic Instagram post from Carlsen earlier in the week, after his Round 1 victory over Gukesh, “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

Many fans took it as a bold statement that he still considered himself the king of classical chess—even if he’d stepped back from the official world championship title.

A Full-Circle Moment for Indian Chess

This wasn’t just about Gukesh. Indian chess, as a whole, had a day to remember. Arjun Erigaisi, another rising Indian star, defeated China’s Wei Yi in a strong performance that capped off a solid round for Team India.

And interestingly, this marks the second year in a row that a teenage Indian Grandmaster has defeated Carlsen in classical format at Norway Chess. Last year, it was R Praggnanandhaa. This year, it’s the reigning world champion himself—Gukesh—who has joined that rare club.

The Title Race Heats Up

Heading into Round 6, Carlsen was leading the tournament with 9.5 points, followed by Fabiano Caruana (8) and Hikaru Nakamura (6.5). Gukesh’s win has completely changed the picture, adding intensity and unpredictability to the race as the final rounds approach.

With Carlsen reeling and Gukesh rising fast, the final rounds of Norway Chess 2025 are shaping up to be some of the most dramatic in recent memory.

The chess world is watching closely. Gukesh has already made history by becoming the youngest world champion ever. Now, by defeating Carlsen in classical format, he’s added another feather to his cap—and perhaps sent a message that a new era in chess has truly arrived.