Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Manchester City have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a record-breaking £86 million deal. The transfer includes a fixed fee of £81.3 million and a further £4.3 million in potential add-ons, making the 18-year-old the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. Bouaddi has signed a five-year contract with City that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

Who Is Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Bouaddi is an 18-year-old midfielder who was born in Senlis, France, and developed through the youth system at Lille. Although he began his international career with France’s youth teams, Bouaddi now represents Morocco at senior level and was one of the standout young players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Manchester City have identified him as an important part of their midfield rebuild following the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders.

Ayyoub Bouaddi Profile

Full Name: Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi Date of Birth: October 2, 2007

October 2, 2007 Age: 18

18 Place of Birth: Senlis, France

Senlis, France Height: 1.85m (6ft 1in)

1.85m (6ft 1in) Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Current Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Squad Number: 32

32 Nationality: Moroccan

Ayyoub Bouaddi Transfer to Manchester City

Manchester City have paid Lille a fixed fee of £81.3 million for Bouaddi, with another £4.3 million available in add-ons. The overall package could therefore reach £86 million. The midfielder has signed a contract running until 2031.

Most Expensive Teenage Signing in Premier League History

Bouaddi’s transfer has set a new Premier League record for a teenage player. His potential £86 million move surpasses the £58.9 million Manchester United committed to paying Lille for Leny Yoro in 2024.

Ayyoub Bouaddi’s International Career

Bouaddi represented France at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, Under-20 and Under-21 levels. He made eight appearances for France Under-16s, scoring three goals, before progressing through the other age groups.

He later switched his international allegiance to Morocco and has already made eight senior appearances for the country. Bouaddi’s performances during Morocco’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign significantly increased his global profile, with the teenager emerging as one of the tournament’s breakout midfielders.

Ayyoub Bouaddi Career Record

2023: Lille B – 3 appearances

Lille B – 3 appearances 2023-2026: Lille – 63 appearances

Lille – 63 appearances 2026-: Manchester City – 0 appearances at the time of signing

Manchester City – 0 appearances at the time of signing France U16: 8 appearances, 3 goals

8 appearances, 3 goals France U17: 5 appearances

5 appearances France U18: 3 appearances

3 appearances France U20: 1 appearance

1 appearance France U21: 10 appearances, 1 goal

10 appearances, 1 goal Morocco: 8 senior appearances

What Is Ayyoub Bouaddi’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Ayyoub Bouaddi’s current net worth. His new Manchester City contract and record transfer fee are likely to significantly increase his earnings, but details of his salary, bonuses and endorsement income have not been publicly confirmed. It would therefore be inaccurate to state a specific net-worth figure as fact.