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Home > Sports News > Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More

Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More

Manchester City have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a record-breaking £86 million deal. The transfer includes a fixed fee of £81.3 million and a further £4.3 million in potential add-ons, making the 18-year-old the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. Here's all you need to know about the new Man City signing including - age, net worth, clubs and more.

Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More
Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 17:39 IST

Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Manchester City have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a record-breaking £86 million deal. The transfer includes a fixed fee of £81.3 million and a further £4.3 million in potential add-ons, making the 18-year-old the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. Bouaddi has signed a five-year contract with City that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031. 

Who Is Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Bouaddi is an 18-year-old midfielder who was born in Senlis, France, and developed through the youth system at Lille. Although he began his international career with France’s youth teams, Bouaddi now represents Morocco at senior level and was one of the standout young players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Manchester City have identified him as an important part of their midfield rebuild following the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi Profile

  • Full Name: Ayyoub Bouaddi
  • Date of Birth: October 2, 2007
  • Age: 18
  • Place of Birth: Senlis, France
  • Height: 1.85m (6ft 1in)
  • Position: Midfielder
  • Current Club: Manchester City
  • Squad Number: 32
  • Nationality: Moroccan

Ayyoub Bouaddi Transfer to Manchester City

Manchester City have paid Lille a fixed fee of £81.3 million for Bouaddi, with another £4.3 million available in add-ons. The overall package could therefore reach £86 million. The midfielder has signed a contract running until 2031. 

Most Expensive Teenage Signing in Premier League History

Bouaddi’s transfer has set a new Premier League record for a teenage player. His potential £86 million move surpasses the £58.9 million Manchester United committed to paying Lille for Leny Yoro in 2024. 

Ayyoub Bouaddi’s International Career

Bouaddi represented France at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, Under-20 and Under-21 levels. He made eight appearances for France Under-16s, scoring three goals, before progressing through the other age groups.

He later switched his international allegiance to Morocco and has already made eight senior appearances for the country. Bouaddi’s performances during Morocco’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign significantly increased his global profile, with the teenager emerging as one of the tournament’s breakout midfielders. 

Ayyoub Bouaddi Career Record

  • 2023: Lille B – 3 appearances
  • 2023-2026: Lille – 63 appearances
  • 2026-: Manchester City – 0 appearances at the time of signing
  • France U16: 8 appearances, 3 goals
  • France U17: 5 appearances
  • France U18: 3 appearances
  • France U20: 1 appearance
  • France U21: 10 appearances, 1 goal
  • Morocco: 8 senior appearances

What Is Ayyoub Bouaddi’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Ayyoub Bouaddi’s current net worth. His new Manchester City contract and record transfer fee are likely to significantly increase his earnings, but details of his salary, bonuses and endorsement income have not been publicly confirmed. It would therefore be inaccurate to state a specific net-worth figure as fact.

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Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More
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Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More

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Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More
Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More
Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More
Who is Man City New Signing Ayyoub Bouaddi? Check Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Nationality Net Worth And More

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