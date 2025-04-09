Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20 Years

Once hailed as a power couple symbolizing love and mutual support, Mary and Onler are now rumored to be living apart. Sources speculate that the strain in their relationship deepened after the fallout from the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections.

Who Is Mary Kom's Husband? Olympic Champion's Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20 Years

Mary Kom with her husband Karung Onkholer


Olympic champion Mary Kom is making headlines—not for her achievements in the ring—but for alleged troubles in her personal life. Reports suggest that the celebrated boxer is currently separated from her husband, Karung Onkholer.

Once hailed as a power couple symbolizing love and mutual support, Mary and Onler are now rumored to be living apart. Sources speculate that the strain in their relationship deepened after the fallout from the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections.

Amidst growing speculation about her personal life, here’s a closer look at Mary Kom’s net worth and career.

 

Who Is Mary Kom?

Mary Kom, an iconic figure in Indian sports, has inspired millions with her extraordinary journey.

Born on March 1, 1983, in the remote village of Kangathei in Manipur, Mary defied the odds to become a six-time World Boxing Champion and an Olympic bronze medalist.

Renowned for her grit, skill, and perseverance, she has earned accolades like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for her exceptional contribution to Indian boxing.

Mary Kom’s Net Worth in 2024

As of 2024, Mary Kom’s estimated net worth ranges between $4 million and $5 million, although some sources estimate it could be as high as $10 million. Her earnings come from multiple streams including:

Prize money from her boxing career

Brand endorsements

Government grants and awards

Biographical Bollywood film based on her life

Motivational speaking engagements

Her financial success mirrors her illustrious journey in the sports world.

Luxury Cars Owned by Mary Kom

The boxing icon also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Among her collection of vehicles are:

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Renault Kiger

These luxury cars reflect her achievements and success off the ring.

Early Life and Family Background

Born as Chungneijang Mery Kom on November 24, 1982, Mary hails from a modest background in Manipur. The eldest among three siblings, she displayed a passion for sports from a young age, often prioritizing athletics over academics. She pursued higher education at Manipur University in Imphal.

Mary met her future husband, Karung Onkholer (Onler), in 2000 while in Delhi. They tied the knot in 2005.

The couple has three biological sons—twins born in 2007 and another son born in 2013. In 2018, they adopted a daughter, fulfilling Mary’s long-held desire to have a girl in the family.

Onler, once a professional footballer, gave up his sporting career to support Mary and take care of their home and children.

Mary Kom and Onler Reportedly Living Separately

Currently, reports suggest that Mary Kom and her husband are living apart, possibly due to personal differences and setbacks following the 2022 Manipur elections. While neither party has made a public statement, the couple is reportedly navigating a difficult phase in their relationship.

