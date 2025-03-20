Who Is Matt Weiss? Former Michigan Football Coach Indicted For Hacking Computers To Spy On Women

Matt Weiss, once a rising star in college football coaching, now faces federal charges for allegedly hacking into university systems and stealing the identities of thousands of student athletes. Prosecutors say his eight-year scheme primarily targeted female athletes, exposing their private information in a disturbing abuse of access and trust.

Former Michigan coach Matt Weiss indicted for hacking, accused of stealing identities of 3,300+ student athletes, mostly women.

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback coach Matt Weiss has been indicted on federal criminal charges, accused of hacking into university computer systems and stealing the identities of thousands of student athletes—most of them women.

Hacking for Eight Years

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Matt Weiss, 42, of Ann Arbor, orchestrated an extensive hacking scheme spanning eight years, from 2015 to 2023. The indictment alleges that Weiss accessed databases maintained by a third-party vendor, compromising the personal information of more than 3,300 student athletes across more than 100 universities nationwide.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes,” the indictment states. “He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history, and characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos, never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.”

The Alleged Hacking Scheme

According to federal prosecutors, Weiss’s scheme involved breaching the accounts of individuals with high-level access to student athlete databases, such as trainers and athletic directors. He allegedly used these credentials to download confidential information, including medical data, of more than 150,000 student athletes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Once inside the system, the indictment states, Weiss obtained passwords stored by Keffer Development Services, the third-party vendor managing the databases. By cracking these encrypted passwords through online research, Weiss reportedly expanded his access, eventually targeting more than 2,000 student athletes directly.

Using personal details such as maiden names, pet names, birthplaces, and nicknames, Weiss allegedly infiltrated social media, email, and other private accounts to retrieve additional sensitive content. Prosecutors say he later returned to many of these accounts, sometimes years later, searching for more private material.

Authorities Vow Aggressive Prosecution of Matt Weiss

Federal authorities have pledged to pursue Weiss’s case vigorously.

“Our office will move aggressively to prosecute computer hacking to protect the private accounts of our citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck. “We stand ready with our law enforcement partners to bring those who illegally invade the privacy of others to justice.”

Detroit’s FBI Chief Cheyvoryea Gibson also underscored the seriousness of the case, stating, “Today’s indictment of Matthew Weiss underscores the commitment and meticulous investigative efforts of our law enforcement professionals.”

The indictment credits U-M police and the FBI for working “relentlessly” to uncover Weiss’s alleged crimes.

How Matt Weiss Landed on the FBI’s Radar

Weiss’s legal troubles first surfaced in January 2023, when he was placed on administrative leave amid a University of Michigan police investigation into possible computer-related offenses. Two weeks later, he was fired from his role.

Authorities began investigating after a report of “computer access crimes” occurring between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23, 2022, at Schembechler Hall, the home of Michigan football operations. A university employee reported the incident to police on Jan. 5, 2023. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers were seen outside Weiss’s Ann Arbor home.

Weiss initially addressed the situation in a brief statement to ESPN, saying, “I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

The FBI joined the case months later, leading to Thursday’s indictment. If convicted, Weiss faces a maximum of five years in prison for each count of unauthorized computer access and two years for each count of aggravated identity theft. A conviction for aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year minimum sentence, which must be served consecutively to any other penalties.

Who Is Matt Weiss? Coaching Background

Before joining Michigan’s coaching staff, Weiss spent 12 seasons working under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Stanford from 2005 to 2008, spending his final two seasons there under Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh brought Weiss to Michigan in 2021, hiring him as the quarterbacks coach. In 2022, Weiss was promoted to co-offensive coordinator following the departure of Josh Gattis to Miami (Florida). During Weiss’s tenure, Michigan achieved a 25-3 record, won back-to-back Big Ten championships, and made two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.

Also Read: Boston Celtics Sold To Bill Chisholm For Record $6.1 Billion