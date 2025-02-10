Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Who Is Matthew Breetzke? South Africa’s Rising Star Signed By LSG For IPL 2025

South African batting sensation Matthew Breetzke joins Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025 after a stellar rise in international and T20 cricket.

Who Is Matthew Breetzke? South Africa’s Rising Star Signed By LSG For IPL 2025


South African cricket sensation Matthew Breetzke has been making waves with his impressive performances, earning comparisons to Virat Kohli from Durban Super Giants’ skipper Keshav Maharaj. The top-order batter and outstanding fielder has demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, showcasing his rich cricketing lineage from a young age.

Early Cricketing Achievements

Breetzke’s talent was evident when he was selected for the first team of Grey High at just 14 years old. By 16, he was already a key member of South Africa’s Under-19 squad, amassing over 1,000 runs in 25 youth ODIs. His prowess was further highlighted in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, where he emerged as South Africa’s second-highest run-scorer.

Rise in Domestic Cricket

Continuing his upward trajectory, Breetzke was included in South Africa’s Emerging Squad for a tour to Sri Lanka in 2018. His domestic career flourished as he played provincial cricket for Eastern Province in the 2018-19 season. His breakthrough moment came during the 2022-23 CSA four-day first-class competition, where he topped the run charts with three centuries and four fifties in 14 innings, boasting an astonishing average of 60.58.

Dominance in T20 Cricket

While excelling in the longer format, Breetzke’s aggressive batting style made him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. His explosive performances led to his selection for South Africa’s T20I team in September 2023, making his debut against Australia. During the 2024 SA20 tournament, he finished third in the run tally and later topped the batting charts in the CSA T20 Challenge. Despite his impressive form, he was left out of South Africa’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad, prompting him to sign with Northamptonshire to continue showcasing his T20 prowess.

International Debut & IPL Breakthrough

Breetzke’s growing stature in international cricket was further solidified when he made his ODI debut for South Africa against New Zealand. This marked a significant milestone in his career, proving his evolution from a young prospect to a formidable talent on the global stage. His remarkable performances have now earned him a spot in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹57 lakh ahead of the 2025 season.

As he gears up for his IPL debut, Breetzke is expected to bring his aggressive stroke play and consistency to the highly competitive tournament. With his ability to handle pressure and deliver match-winning performances, he is undoubtedly a player to watch in IPL 2025.

