Who Is Mikael Baza? FC Barcelona Sign 16-Year-Old Defender From HSV Hamburg Until 2029

Spanish football club giants FC Barcelona have reportedly penned down a deal to bring in 16-year-old defender Mikael Baza from German side HSV Hamburg and is set to stay with them until 2029. According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now final after FC Barcelona had been tentatively linked with the teenager in the last few weeks. Hence, it’s worth looking at Baza’s journey.

Who is Mikael Baza?

A highly rated defender from Germany, the teenage prodigy was born on January 12, 2010 and is the cousin of Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah. He rose through the ranks by plying his trade for Hamburger CV, featuring in their U17 and U19 configurations. Baza reportedly proved himself as a bona fide goal-scorer by scoring a brace for the Hamburg U17 side in what was his debut season. He is known to be a physically imposing figure and possesses nimble feet along with a potential for fluid ball distribution.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona have completed deal to sign 16 year old defender Mikael Baza from HSV Hamburg for Barça Atletic. The deal has been led by agent Pini Zahavi. Jonathan Tah’s cousin will sign a three year deal until June 2029, as @SkySportDE reported. pic.twitter.com/megftkP4bv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2026







According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona’s manager Hansi Flick remains a huge admirer of Baza and urged the club to make a move to recruit the 16-year-old after learning that he was considering joining Serie A side Juventus. Baza reportedly is also said to have pushed for a transfer to the reigning La Liga Champions. With the teenager having only one year left in his contract, he has penned a three-year deal with FC Barcelona.

The defender will be keen to impress Flick and get as many opportunities as possible in the ongoing season of La Liga.

How have FC Barcelona performed in the La Liga 2026-27 season so far?

The defending champions have began their 2026-27 La Liga season on a bright note, defeating Elche by 5-0 and Athletic by 2-0, marking themselves as an early contender to clinch the title again. But they are still ranked 4th in the latest standings behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid and Alaves.

The reigning champions will lock horns against Rayo Vallecano in their upcoming clash on September 1 at Camp Nou.