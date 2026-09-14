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Home > Sports News > Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More

Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More

Out-of-favour veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif has landed in hot water after being accused in a rape case following a complaint by a woman at Lucknow’s Ashiyana police station.

Who Is Mohammed Kaif? Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Brother Booked In Sexual Assault Case In Lucknow. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Mohammed Kaif? Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Brother Booked In Sexual Assault Case In Lucknow. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 18:24 IST

Out-of-favour veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s brother Mohammed Kaif has landed in hot water after being accused in a rape case following a complaint by a woman at Lucknow’s Ashiyana police station. The complaint seems to have been registered on September 13, Sunday. Asa  result, it’s worth exploring who is Mohammed Kaif?

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Who is Mohammed Shami’s brother Mohammed Kaif?

Like Shami, Kaif is also a fast bowler, who has played domestic cricket for Bengal. However, he hasn’t been make it to the highest level. Kaif is the youngest of the four brothers as the seam-bowling all-rounder made his List A debut in the year 2021, while the maiden first-class appearance followed three years later in January 2024.

Shami has two more brothers namely Haseeb Ahmed and Mohammad Asif.

What is the allegation against Mohammed Shami’s brother Mohammed Kaif?

According to reports, the woman has accused Kaif of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage. The woman, who is reportedly a divorcee and a son, has revealed that she met Kaif through a common friend in 2020 while staying in an affluent neighbourhood in Ghaziabad. According to the FIR, she alleged that Kaif would marry her.

Nevertheless, the complaint states that Kaif raped her at a hotel in Kolkata on December 9, 2023 following the promise to marry her. He continued to treat her the same way on a lot more occasions. It has also come to light that the woman quit her role as a cabin crew of an airline in Delhi on Kaif’s insistence. She worked as a cabin crew between 2023 and 2026. The woman went on to claim that Kaif promised to marry her after the IPL Auction in December 2025 but didn’t do so.

Haseeb also remains under the scanner after meeting him and his mom at the residence of a cricket coach in Amroha in May 2026. She claimed that Haseeb threatened her during that meeting. Hence, Haseeb is likely to be part of the cop’s investigation for issuing threats.

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Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More
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Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More
Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More
Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More
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