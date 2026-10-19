Who Is Mona Agarwal? Indian Para Shooter Contracted Polio Just Nine Months Old; Wins First Gold For India In Asian Para Games 2026

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian para shooter Mona Agarwal went on to clinch the first gold for the nation in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on October 19, Monday. Agarwal edged defending or reigning champion Avani Lekhara in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event to seal to seal gold. Hence, it’s worth looking back at Agarwal’s life and career.

Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Mona Agarwal?

Even as the 38-year-old’s performance might appear effortless, life was never that easy for her. Born on November 8, 1987 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Agarwal contracted Polio while only being nine months, leaving her in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Agarwal reportedly could not even complete school due to stigma against girls, given she shifted to Jaipur after marriage. She had not picked up a gun until 2021 and got into rifle shooting only after her para athlete husband Ravindra Husband, a basketball player, was diagnosed with a neurological condition. Underlining the need to do something for my family, she told in an interview with RevSportz:

“I had to do something for the family. My husband was also a para-athlete, but this neurological issue meant he couldn’t continue competing. My in-laws, who are a great support, look after my two young children, and the family’s funds are all spent on meeting my husband’s healthcare needs.”

She went on to disclose how she borrowed money from her friends to borrow the equipment.

“I decided to borrow money from friends and buy all the equipment. I always knew it was a very big risk, but I was determined to make it count and do something the family would be proud of. I now hope to be able to pay off my debts.”

Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal sets new Asian Para Games record

Agarwal, who had won bronze in the Paris Paralympics, set a new Asian Para Games high, with her gold-medal winning tally of 250, crossing Avani Lekhara’s score of 249.6 achieved in 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Furthermore, she had also set a new Asian Para Games qualification record to top the women’s 10m air rifle qualifications event. The veteran athlete secured a tally of 629.1 after Series 6.