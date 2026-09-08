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Home > Sports News > Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Young Indian cricketer Naman Dhir will have forced his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians to take notice, given his heroics in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. (Image Credits: X)
Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 15:55 IST

Young Indian cricketer Naman Dhir will have forced his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians to take notice, given his heroics in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. The right-handed batter went on to smack a 150+ score in the T20 event, which is being hosted by the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It’s worth looking at the journey of Dhir, keeping in mind his innings of 173 for Amritsar Soormas against Mohali Kings.

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Who is Naman Dhir?

Dhir, the 26-year-old, was born on December 31, 1999 in Ambala, Haryana. The youngster had joined the Mumbai Indians in December 2023 ahead of IPL 2024 as the five-time champions secured his services for a base price of ₹20 lakh. At the 2025 auction, he was re-signed by the Mumbai Indians using the Right-to-Match (RTM) option for a whopping sum of ₹5.25 crore. In 37 IPL matches so far, he has managed 710 runs, averaging 27.31, while maintaining a strike rate of 163.98 alongside a best of 62. In what was a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign for the Mumbai-based franchise, they slotted Dhir at No.3 on multiple occasions and he showed some promise but couldn’t cement that spot. However, he is likely seen as the future of the Mumbai Indians. Dhir still finished the season with a decent tally of 318 runs in 14 games at 26.22 alongside a strike rate of 147.22.

Before becoming part of the lucrative T20 league, Dhir was part of Punjab that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win in 2023-24. The batting all-rounder has featured in 20 first-class games, 11 List A fixtures and 61 T20s.

Why Naman Dhir’s innings wouldn’t be counted in official records?

The innings that comprised 16 fours and 12 sixes, won’t shockingly be counted in the official T20 records. Reportedly, according to the ICC rules or guidelines, a domestic or franchise T20 event can be granted an official T20 status only if hosted by a full member of the cricketing body, which in this case is India.

Nevertheless, the apex body of the sport only counts SMAT and IPL as the official T20 tournaments organised by the BCCI and the other competitions don’t fall under the purview. Had it been counted in the official records, Dhir’s innings would have been second to Chris Gayle, whose 175 in IPL 2013 still tops the list.

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Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League
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Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

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Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League
Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League
Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League
Who is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians Batter Smashes Record-Breaking 173 Off 64 Balls, Hits 12 Sixes in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

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