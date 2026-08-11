Who Is Omar Artan? Meet Somali Referee Set to Make History in PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026

Who Is Omar Artan? Omar Artan is a Somali football referee who is set to make history when he officiates the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa. The 34-year-old is one of Africa’s leading referees and has already broken several barriers during his career. He became the first Somali to officiate a CAF Champions League final and was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year. He will now become the first non-European referee to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup.

Who Is Omar Artan?

Name: Omar Abdulkadir Artan

Omar Abdulkadir Artan Age: 34

34 Nationality: Somali

Somali Profession: Football Referee

Football Referee FIFA-listed referee since: 2018

2018 Major Achievement: First Somali referee to officiate a CAF Champions League final

First Somali referee to officiate a CAF Champions League final CAF Award: CAF Men’s Referee of the Year

CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Historic Appointment: First non-European referee to officiate the UEFA Super Cup

Omar Artan to Officiate PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup

Omar Artan will officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winners Aston Villa. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12.

Artan’s appointment is historic as he will become the first referee from outside Europe to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup. UEFA made the appointment after discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), recognising Artan’s growing status within the international game.

Omar Artan Age and Profile

Born in Somalia, Artan is 34 years old and has risen through the ranks of African football after beginning his refereeing career on neighbourhood pitches in Mogadishu. His journey into refereeing was unexpected after a leg injury brought his playing career to an end.

Omar Artan’s Refereeing Career

Artan became a FIFA-listed referee in 2018 and gradually established himself as one of the leading officials in African football. He went on to take charge of high-profile continental matches before making another historic breakthrough at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In January 2024, Artan became the first Somali referee to officiate at an AFCON when he took charge of the Group E match between Tunisia and Namibia.

Omar Artan and 2026 FIFA World Cup Controversy

Artan was also selected among the 52 referees for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at the tournament. However, his World Cup journey was cut short after he was prevented from entering the United States.

Artan travelled via Turkey to attend a FIFA pre-tournament referees’ seminar in Miami. Despite holding a diplomatic passport and a valid single-entry US visa, he was stopped by US immigration officials after arriving in Florida.