Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

Who Is Omar Marmoush? Tottenham Hotspur are having a dream time in the transfer window as they continue to splurge the cash in heavy after avoiding relegation last season. Now the North London club is in no mood to mess with relegation as their latest high-profile target is Man City’s Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian is the latest to player linked with a move, so ahead of his proposed switch here are all the details including – age, transfer record and more.

Who Is Omar Marmoush?

Omar Marmoush is an Egyptian forward who is set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City on loan, with Spurs obligated to make the move permanent for £60 million next summer. The 27-year-old follows Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City to north London as Tottenham continue a major summer rebuild that has already seen them spend more than £312 million on transfers.

Omar Marmoush Profile

Full Name: Omar Khaled Mohamed Abdelsalam Marmoush

Omar Khaled Mohamed Abdelsalam Marmoush Date of Birth: February 7, 1999

February 7, 1999 Age: 27

27 Place of Birth: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Height: 1.80m (5ft 11in)

1.80m (5ft 11in) Nationality: Egyptian

Egyptian Position: Striker / Left Winger

Striker / Left Winger Current Club: Manchester City

Manchester City New Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Omar Marmoush Transfer to Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed a loan deal to sign Marmoush from Manchester City, with the agreement containing an obligation to make the transfer permanent for £60 million next summer. The Egypt international will join Spurs after Manchester City agreed to sell Savinho to the north London club for an initial £75 million.

Omar Marmoush Transfer History

2016-17: Wadi Degla – 16 appearances, 2 goals

Wadi Degla – 16 appearances, 2 goals 2017-20: VfL Wolfsburg II – 36 appearances, 11 goals

VfL Wolfsburg II – 36 appearances, 11 goals 2020-23: VfL Wolfsburg – 41 appearances, 5 goals

VfL Wolfsburg – 41 appearances, 5 goals 2020-21: FC St. Pauli (loan) – 21 appearances, 7 goals

FC St. Pauli (loan) – 21 appearances, 7 goals 2021-22: VfB Stuttgart (loan) – 21 appearances, 3 goals

VfB Stuttgart (loan) – 21 appearances, 3 goals 2023-25: Eintracht Frankfurt – 46 appearances, 27 goals

Eintracht Frankfurt – 46 appearances, 27 goals 2025-26: Manchester City – 37 appearances, 10 goals

Manchester City – 37 appearances, 10 goals 2026-27: Tottenham Hotspur – loan deal agreed, with £60m obligation to buy

What Is Omar Marmoush’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Omar Marmoush’s current net worth. Public estimates vary significantly and do not provide a reliable account of his salary, bonuses, endorsements and other assets. It is therefore not possible to state a precise net-worth figure as fact.