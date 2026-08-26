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Home > Sports News > Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

Tottenham Hotspur are having a dream time in the transfer window as they continue to splurge the cash in heavy after avoiding relegation last season. Now the North London club is in no mood to mess with relegation as their latest high-profile target is Man City's Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian is the latest to player linked with a move, so ahead of his proposed switch here are all the details including - age, transfer record and more.

Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing - Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More
Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing - Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 15:59 IST

Who Is Omar Marmoush? Tottenham Hotspur are having a dream time in the transfer window as they continue to splurge the cash in heavy after avoiding relegation last season. Now the North London club is in no mood to mess with relegation as their latest high-profile target is Man City’s Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian is the latest to player linked with a move, so ahead of his proposed switch here are all the details including – age, transfer record and more.

Who Is Omar Marmoush?

Omar Marmoush is an Egyptian forward who is set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City on loan, with Spurs obligated to make the move permanent for £60 million next summer. The 27-year-old follows Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City to north London as Tottenham continue a major summer rebuild that has already seen them spend more than £312 million on transfers.

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Omar Marmoush Profile

  • Full Name: Omar Khaled Mohamed Abdelsalam Marmoush
  • Date of Birth: February 7, 1999
  • Age: 27
  • Place of Birth: Cairo, Egypt
  • Height: 1.80m (5ft 11in)
  • Nationality: Egyptian
  • Position: Striker / Left Winger
  • Current Club: Manchester City
  • New Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Omar Marmoush Transfer to Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed a loan deal to sign Marmoush from Manchester City, with the agreement containing an obligation to make the transfer permanent for £60 million next summer. The Egypt international will join Spurs after Manchester City agreed to sell Savinho to the north London club for an initial £75 million.

Omar Marmoush Transfer History

  • 2016-17: Wadi Degla – 16 appearances, 2 goals
  • 2017-20: VfL Wolfsburg II – 36 appearances, 11 goals
  • 2020-23: VfL Wolfsburg – 41 appearances, 5 goals
  • 2020-21: FC St. Pauli (loan) – 21 appearances, 7 goals
  • 2021-22: VfB Stuttgart (loan) – 21 appearances, 3 goals
  • 2023-25: Eintracht Frankfurt – 46 appearances, 27 goals
  • 2025-26: Manchester City – 37 appearances, 10 goals
  • 2026-27: Tottenham Hotspur – loan deal agreed, with £60m obligation to buy

What Is Omar Marmoush’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Omar Marmoush’s current net worth. Public estimates vary significantly and do not provide a reliable account of his salary, bonuses, endorsements and other assets. It is therefore not possible to state a precise net-worth figure as fact.

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Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More
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Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

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Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More
Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More
Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More
Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

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