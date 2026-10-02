Who is Parveen Hooda? Haryana Boxer Comes on Top in Thriller to Win Asian Games 2026 Gold

Asian Games 2026: Haryana’s Parveen Hooda put India on the map once again by winning the women’s 65kg gold today at the Asian Games 2026. The boxer defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in a close-fought contest 3-2 at the Asian Games 2026 women’s 65kg final.

Hooda fought tit for tat with her opponent in a tactical contest that was neck and neck till the 25-year-old kept his cool in the final round to surpass the Paris Olympic bronze medallist and claim her career’s biggest crown.

Who is Parveen Hooda?

Born on 15th April 2000 in the village of Rurki in Rohtak district in Haryana, Parveen Hooda people see as amongst the best amateur boxers in India. She was born in a farmer’s family in India and started to box at a very young age. She gained popularity and leapt through the national ranks with excellent performances in national and international boxing events.

Hooda made her first appearance in the limelight after bagging a bronze medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2022. Not long ago, in the same year, she won an Asian Championships gold medal as well and has created new fame for herself by showcasing her talent.

When not boxing, she is responsible for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). She continues to be responsible for them while pursuing her sporting career.

Remarkable Comeback Story

The road to Asian Games success is not easy. Hooda faced a tough phase following her 22-month ban for whereabouts violations under anti-doping rules, which saw her lose her Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medal and miss the Paris Olympics. She came back to competitive action in 2025, gradually re-establishing herself on the global stage.

Her journey in the Aichi-Nagoya period is an illustration of tolerance. In the quarter-final round, she overcame Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan, and in the semi-final round, whitewashed (5-0) Li Shu of China to enter the gold medal match.

There’s a reason why this victory is so satisfying he safely navigated the paths the redemption arc takes before conquering Chen Nien-chin, just as only a handful of other fighters had one day.

The 26-year-old from Rohtak, who has now secured her place in Indian boxing history, provided one of the best performances at the Asian Games 2026.

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