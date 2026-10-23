LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Who is Parvinder Awana?: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as the chairperson of its Junior Selection Committee on Friday (Oct 23). Here is everything you need to know about his profile, playing career and coaching journey.

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI's New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI's New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 17:00 IST

Who is Parvinder Awana?: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as the chairperson of its Junior Selection Committee on Friday (Oct 23). The decision followed an interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, which recommended Awana for the position. Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and Arjun Yadav are the other members of the committee, while the appointment of a fifth member is expected shortly. Awana, who represented India in T20 internationals and enjoyed an extensive domestic career, has also gained coaching experience since retiring from professional cricket. Here is everything you need to know about his profile, playing career and coaching journey.

Who is Parvinder Awana?

Parvinder Awana is a former Indian fast bowler who represented the national team in two T20 internationals. He made his name in domestic cricket with Delhi and also played for India A and Rest of India. At the franchise level, he represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

You Might Be Interested In

Following his retirement, Awana transitioned into coaching and worked with several age-group teams, including Delhi’s Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 sides. He was also involved with India Under-19 and various high-performance programmes run by the BCCI and its Centre of Excellence (COE). His experience as both a former international cricketer and a coach has now led to his appointment as chairperson of the BCCI Junior Selection Committee.

Parvinder Awana: Profile and Cricketing Career

  • Full Name: Parvinder Awana
  • Role: Former fast bowler
  • International Team: India
  • International Appearances: Two T20 Internationals
  • First-Class Career: 62 matches and 191 wickets
  • Domestic Teams: Delhi, India A and Rest of India
  • IPL Team: Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings
  • Current Role: Chairperson of the BCCI Junior Selection Committee

Parvinder Awana’s Early Domestic Career

Awana made his first-class debut for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. He picked up 12 wickets in five matches during his first season, providing an early indication of his potential as a fast bowler. His performances improved significantly in the following season, when he claimed 28 wickets from seven matches at an average of 24, including two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul.

Awana subsequently experienced a difficult period and was dropped from Delhi’s team during the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy season after failing to take enough wickets. However, he responded strongly in 2011-12, claiming 35 wickets in just seven first-class matches at an average of 25 and registering three five-wicket hauls.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Tags: bcci

RELATED News

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

‘Criticising Gambhir Is Favourite Timepass’: Irfan Pathan Slams India Head Coach’s Critics After Ishan Kishan Injury Update | IND vs NZ

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AFG vs ZIM, ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

ICC Announces Timeline Of LA Olympics Qualifiers | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Sunny Deol’s Suryaa Faces Trouble Before Release: IMA’s Objections, Ban Demand And CBFC’s Response Explained

Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

AM/NS India’s Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses Historic 30 Million Ton Milestone

Ancient Sarovar Named After Lord Ram’s Grandfather, Maharaja Ajj, to Get Rs 93.94 Crore Makeover. Here’s What Centre Has Planned

Caught On Cam: Boy And Girl Risk Their Lives With Dangerous Stunts Atop Moving Thar In Bhopal, Viral Clip Sparks Safety Concerns

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod After Initial Denial: What Changed Ahead Of October 30 Show?

Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More
Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

QUICK LINKS