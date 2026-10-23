Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

Who is Parvinder Awana?: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as the chairperson of its Junior Selection Committee on Friday (Oct 23). The decision followed an interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, which recommended Awana for the position. Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and Arjun Yadav are the other members of the committee, while the appointment of a fifth member is expected shortly. Awana, who represented India in T20 internationals and enjoyed an extensive domestic career, has also gained coaching experience since retiring from professional cricket. Here is everything you need to know about his profile, playing career and coaching journey.

Who is Parvinder Awana?

Parvinder Awana is a former Indian fast bowler who represented the national team in two T20 internationals. He made his name in domestic cricket with Delhi and also played for India A and Rest of India. At the franchise level, he represented Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following his retirement, Awana transitioned into coaching and worked with several age-group teams, including Delhi’s Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 sides. He was also involved with India Under-19 and various high-performance programmes run by the BCCI and its Centre of Excellence (COE). His experience as both a former international cricketer and a coach has now led to his appointment as chairperson of the BCCI Junior Selection Committee.

Parvinder Awana: Profile and Cricketing Career

Full Name: Parvinder Awana

Parvinder Awana Role: Former fast bowler

Former fast bowler International Team: India

India International Appearances: Two T20 Internationals

Two T20 Internationals First-Class Career: 62 matches and 191 wickets

62 matches and 191 wickets Domestic Teams: Delhi, India A and Rest of India

Delhi, India A and Rest of India IPL Team: Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings

Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings Current Role: Chairperson of the BCCI Junior Selection Committee

Parvinder Awana’s Early Domestic Career

Awana made his first-class debut for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. He picked up 12 wickets in five matches during his first season, providing an early indication of his potential as a fast bowler. His performances improved significantly in the following season, when he claimed 28 wickets from seven matches at an average of 24, including two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul.

Awana subsequently experienced a difficult period and was dropped from Delhi’s team during the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy season after failing to take enough wickets. However, he responded strongly in 2011-12, claiming 35 wickets in just seven first-class matches at an average of 25 and registering three five-wicket hauls.