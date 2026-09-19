Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Meet India’s New Flag-Bearer for Asian Games 2026 After Replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Check Career, Record, Profile and More

Asian Games 2026: Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Pawan Sehrawat has been named India’s new flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony after replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor. The seasoned kabaddi player will join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the Indian contingent at the ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (Sep 19). Here is all you need to know about the ace kabaddi star ahead of the opening ceremony.
Who is Pawan Sehrawat?
Pawan Sehrawat, born on July 9, 1996, is an Indian kabaddi player who plays as a raider. He represents Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League and has been one of the prominent players in Indian kabaddi. Sehrawat was part of the gold-winning Indian men’s kabaddi team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Sehrawat has also represented India at the international level, winning gold at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan.
Why Did Pawan Sehrawat Replace Tajinderpal Singh Toor?
Sehrawat was named India’s flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony after Tajinderpal Singh Toor became unavailable for the event. Toor was initially scheduled to join Manu Bhaker in leading the Indian contingent, but he had not received his official kit in time to attend the ceremony.
Toor told PTI that his kit was expected to reach the Nagoya airport at 3pm and that reaching the opening ceremony venue on time after collecting it would be difficult. He subsequently informed the Indian Olympic Association that he would not attend the ceremony.
Chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed that the 30-year-old Sehrawat would take Toor’s place. Sehrawat was part of India’s gold-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games.
Pawan Sehrawat Profile
- Full Name: Pawan Sehrawat
- Date of Birth: July 9, 1996
- Country: India
- Sport: Kabaddi
- Position: Raider
- League: Pro Kabaddi League
- Current Team: Tamil Thalaivas
Pawan Sehrawat’s Pro Kabaddi League Career
Sehrawat has represented several teams during his Pro Kabaddi League career. He played for Bengaluru Bulls in 2016 and from 2018 to 2021, Gujarat Giants in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas in 2022 and from 2025 onwards, and Telugu Titans in 2023 and 2024.
He became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history when Tamil Thalaivas signed him for ₹2.26 crore for the ninth season. Sehrawat again became the league’s most expensive player when Telugu Titans acquired him for ₹2.60 crore for the 10th season.
Pawan Sehrawat’s International Record
- Asian Games: Gold medal, 2022 Hangzhou – Men’s Team
- Asian Kabaddi Championship: Gold medal, 2023 Busan – Men’s Team
- South Asian Games: Gold medal, 2019 Kathmandu – Men’s Team
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.