Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Meet India’s New Flag-Bearer for Asian Games 2026 After Replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Check Career, Record, Profile and More

Asian Games 2026: Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Pawan Sehrawat has been named India’s new flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony after replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor. The seasoned kabaddi player will join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the Indian contingent at the ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (Sep 19). Here is all you need to know about the ace kabaddi star ahead of the opening ceremony.

Who is Pawan Sehrawat?

Pawan Sehrawat, born on July 9, 1996, is an Indian kabaddi player who plays as a raider. He represents Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League and has been one of the prominent players in Indian kabaddi. Sehrawat was part of the gold-winning Indian men’s kabaddi team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sehrawat has also represented India at the international level, winning gold at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan.

Why Did Pawan Sehrawat Replace Tajinderpal Singh Toor?

Sehrawat was named India’s flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony after Tajinderpal Singh Toor became unavailable for the event. Toor was initially scheduled to join Manu Bhaker in leading the Indian contingent, but he had not received his official kit in time to attend the ceremony.

Toor told PTI that his kit was expected to reach the Nagoya airport at 3pm and that reaching the opening ceremony venue on time after collecting it would be difficult. He subsequently informed the Indian Olympic Association that he would not attend the ceremony.

Chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed that the 30-year-old Sehrawat would take Toor’s place. Sehrawat was part of India’s gold-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games.

Pawan Sehrawat Profile

Full Name: Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat Date of Birth: July 9, 1996

July 9, 1996 Country: India

India Sport: Kabaddi

Kabaddi Position: Raider

Raider League: Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League Current Team: Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Sehrawat’s Pro Kabaddi League Career

Sehrawat has represented several teams during his Pro Kabaddi League career. He played for Bengaluru Bulls in 2016 and from 2018 to 2021, Gujarat Giants in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas in 2022 and from 2025 onwards, and Telugu Titans in 2023 and 2024.

He became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history when Tamil Thalaivas signed him for ₹2.26 crore for the ninth season. Sehrawat again became the league’s most expensive player when Telugu Titans acquired him for ₹2.60 crore for the 10th season.

Pawan Sehrawat’s International Record

Asian Games: Gold medal, 2022 Hangzhou – Men’s Team

Gold medal, 2022 Hangzhou – Men’s Team Asian Kabaddi Championship: Gold medal, 2023 Busan – Men’s Team

Gold medal, 2023 Busan – Men’s Team South Asian Games: Gold medal, 2019 Kathmandu – Men’s Team