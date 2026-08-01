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Home > Sports News > Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

Preeti Pawar won India's sixth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg boxing final. The Haryana boxer produced a dominant performance to add Commonwealth Games gold to her growing list of achievements. Here's everything you need to know about Preeti Pawar's biography, boxing career and medal record.

Preeti Pawar won India's sixth gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X
Preeti Pawar won India's sixth gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:03 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar defeated Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the Women’s 54 kg final to win the gold medal. Pawar was the first Indian boxer in action today, where nine other boxers will be fighting it out for gold medals. The 22-year-old from Haryana won her first Commonwealth Games 2026 medal. As it has been throughout the event, Pawar won the final with a unanimous decision. All five judges ruled in favour of the Indian boxer across the three rounds. Here is a look at the life of Preeti Pawar as she won the sixth gold medal for India at the CWG 2026. 

Preeti Pawar defeats Scarlett Delgado in Women’s 54 kg Final

Preeti Pawar, across the three rounds, was the much better boxer in comparison to Scarlett Delgado. Pawar won each of the three rounds with unanimous decisions from the five judges. Being the first of the 10 Indian boxers in the final on Saturday, Pawar provided the best start possible for the Indian boxing contingent. 

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Preeti Pawar Childhood and Introduction to Boxing

An Asian Games medallist and an Olympian, Preeti Pawar has been one of the fastest-developing rising stars in Indian boxing without any doubt. In fact, Preeti is already a medallist of Asian Games and the Olympics. Having a humble background with very little interest as a child but taking up boxing at the age of 14 has resulted in an altogether different and new person. Her uncle Vinod was one among the nation’s top performers who, through his medals, introduced her to the game of boxing and, in doing so, was instrumental in the start of her boxing career.

Coming from the ‘nursery of Indian boxing’ town of Bhiwani and with both parents as ex-athletes, the young girl had a great atmosphere to chase her boxing ambitions. Encouraged by her family, Preeti didn’t spend much time establishing herself. Her first tournament – an open one in Panipat – awarded her gold, whereas she came back from youth nationals with the top podium of that championship.

Preeti Pawar adds Commonwealth Gold to Her Medal Tally

Preeti Pawar announced herself with the bronze medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. She then won the Under-22 Asian Championships in 2024 in Astana. What propelled him to the top was her gold medal win at the 2025 World Cup in New Delhi. Now to cap off her already impressive tally, Pawar won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. 

CWG 2026: Indian Boxers in Action in Hunt for Gold

  • Preeti Pawar beats Scarlett Delgado to win Gold in Women’s 54 kg.
  • Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Ongoing) Women’s 57 kg.
  • Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (4:45 PM) in Men’s 55kg
  • Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (9:00 PM) in Women’s 51kg
  • Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (9:15 PM) in Women’s 60kg
  • Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (9:45 PM) in Women’s 70kg
  • Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (10:15 PM) in Women’s 75kg
  • Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (10:45 PM) in Men’s 60kg
  • Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (11:15 PM) in Men’s 80kg
  • Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (11:45 PM) in Men’s 90+kg

India has won a gold medal so far on Saturday in boxing with Preeti Pawar defeating Scarlett Delgado in Women’s 54 kg.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Jadumani Singh’s Men’s 55kg Gold Medal Final?

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Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

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Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

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Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record
Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record
Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record
Who is Preeti Pawar? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Gold Medallist: Her Biography, Career And Medal Record

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