Who is Priya Saroj? Meet Rinku Singh’s Fiance Also Serving as Member of Parliament – Check Age, Wedding Date, Career, Net Worth and More

Rinku Singh may not be part of the Indian team for the upcoming West Indies T20I Series, but the batter is still making headlines. The Indian cricketer is set to tie knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, a young politician from Uttar Pradesh who has made her own mark in Indian public life. So who is Priya Saroj and why is she in headlines after dating cricketer Rinku Singh.

At just 27 years old, Priya Saroj represents Uttar Pradesh’s Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha. She made her electoral debut in 2024 as a Samajwadi Party candidate and defeated BJP veteran BP Saroj by more than 35,000 votes. Her victory made her one of India’s youngest MPs and continued the political legacy of her father, Tufani Saroj, a three-time former MP and current MLA from Kerakat.

Priya Saroj Education and Career

Priya Saroj studied at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and later attended Delhi University and Amity University, Noida. After completing her law education, she practised as a lawyer in the Supreme Court. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she was preparing for judgeship examinations and attending online classes. Her plans changed after she received the Samajwadi Party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Priya Saroj Political Career

Priya Saroj made her political debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Machhlishahr as a Samajwadi Party candidate. She defeated BJP’s BP Saroj by more than 35,000 votes to become a first-time MP. Her entry into politics also extended the political legacy of her father Tufani Saroj, who has represented the constituency in Parliament three times and currently serves as an MLA from Kerakat.

Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh Relationship

Priya Saroj has been linked with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who rose to prominence through his performances for Kolkata Knight Riders and became particularly famous after hitting five consecutive sixes in an IPL match. He has since established himself as a reliable finisher for the Indian cricket team. Priya has also been spotted supporting Rinku from the stands during his matches, including at Eden Gardens.

Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh Engagement

Reports about Saroj’s engagement to Rinku Singh had earlier created significant buzz. However, her father Tufani Saroj told India TV Digital that the engagement reports were incorrect at that time, while confirming that discussions between the two families were taking place. Priya and Rinku have generally kept their relationship away from public comment.

Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh Wedding Date

Saroj and Rinku Singh are set to get married on December 4, 2026, at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. Wedding preparations are reportedly underway, with family members, close relatives and a few special guests expected to attend. The couple got engaged in Lucknow on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel.

Priya Saroj Net Worth

Priya Saroj’s exact current net worth is not available from the information provided. Her declared assets and liabilities can be checked through her election affidavit, but a precise present-day net worth figure should not be stated without verified financial records.

Priya Saroj Family Background

Priya Saroj belongs to a politically established family in Uttar Pradesh. Her father Tufani Saroj is a veteran Samajwadi Party leader, a three-time former MP and the current MLA from Kerakat. Despite her political upbringing, Priya initially wanted to pursue a career in law and the judiciary before entering electoral politics.