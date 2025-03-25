Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya made a sensational IPL debut, scoring 47 off 23 balls. Here’s everything you need to know about the young left-hander.

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock


Young batting sensation Priyansh Arya made an unforgettable IPL debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS), taking the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack by storm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Opening the innings, the left-hander displayed remarkable stroke play, smashing 47 off just 23 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 204.35.

Although he had some moments of luck—being dropped by Rashid Khan and surviving a few close calls—his timing and shot selection stood out. His innings began with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj, setting the tone for an electrifying knock. The standout moments included a square drive for six against Arshad Khan and a stunning on-drive off Kagiso Rabada for a four. Rashid Khan was introduced right after the powerplay to dismiss him, but Priyansh had already done the damage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Journey from Delhi’s Streets to the IPL Stage

Priyansh’s rise in cricket has been years in the making. Hailing from Ashok Vihar, New Delhi, he comes from a family of teachers. His cricket journey began in the narrow lanes of his neighborhood, playing for fun. Recognizing his talent, his father enrolled him in Sanjay Bharadwaj’s academy in Bharat Nagar, where he honed his skills under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, his cricketing idol.

Gambhir’s influence was profound, and a special moment came when the former Indian opener gifted Priyansh a full cricket kit. With a strong foundation, Priyansh quickly made a name for himself in Delhi’s cricketing circles.

Consistent Performances Led to IPL Breakthrough

Priyansh Arya’s IPL selection was a result of his consistent domestic performances. He debuted for Delhi’s T20 team in 2021, and by 2023, he was making headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). His back-to-back fifties against Tamil Nadu’s spin-heavy attack and Karnataka’s pace battery turned heads.

In SMAT 2024, Priyansh finished as Delhi’s highest run-getter, amassing 325 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 176.63. His aggressive batting, reminiscent of Chris Gayle, made him a sought-after player in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, where Punjab Kings secured him for ₹3.8 crore.

Dominance in Delhi Premier League

Before entering the IPL, Priyansh made waves in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he topped the run charts with 608 runs, including two centuries. His standout performance came in a record-breaking 286-run partnership with Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants), helping their team South Delhi Superstarz cross the 300-run mark in a T20 match.

Future Aspirations: Eyeing an All-Format Career

While Priyansh Arya has cemented his reputation as a T20 powerhouse, his ambitions go beyond the shortest format. The young southpaw aims to represent India in all formats, showcasing his adaptability and hunger for success.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

Filed under

Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Priyansh Arya IPL debut Punjab Kings new star Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

newsx

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information
Ukrainian President Zelen

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad...
newsx

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock
Director of National Inte

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target...
Luigi Mangione

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason
newsx

David Català Takes Over As Kerala Blasters’ New Head Coach
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad Taste, Triggered The Oval Spat

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad...

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target Details Being Included

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target...

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason

David Català Takes Over As Kerala Blasters’ New Head Coach

David Català Takes Over As Kerala Blasters’ New Head Coach

Entertainment

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success