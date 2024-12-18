Who Is R Ashwin Married To? Spinner And His Wife Prithi Narayanan Went To Same School And Had Massive Crush On Her

Prithi has been a constant support to her husband throughout his cricket career, often sharing appreciation posts for him on her Instagram.

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane.

“This will be my final year representing India in all formats of the game,” Ashwin shared in a press conference after the Brisbane Test. “Although I feel I still have some cricket left in me, I’ve decided to focus my energy on playing at the club level.”

Who Is R Ashwin Married To?

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, was born on May 26, 1988, into a warm, middle-class South Indian family. She holds a degree in technology and is currently a homemaker. Prithi is committed to maintaining her health, frequently working out at the gym. She also has a passion for marathons and is a trained classical dancer.

Prithi has been a constant support to her husband throughout his cricket career, often sharing appreciation posts for him on her Instagram. She is involved in managing Ashwin’s cricket academy, Gen Next Cricket Academy, and also oversees a commercial media company and its events.

Prithi and Ashwin first met while attending Padma Sadhavan School in Chennai, where they were in the same class. Initially, they didn’t connect due to Ashwin’s involvement in extracurricular activities and Prithi’s frequent absences. However, over time, they grew closer, especially after attending the same college.

Prithi reminisced about her early days with Ashwin, explaining that they had attended the same school and had known each other since then.

“However, we reconnected as adults after some time. I was working in an events company, and he had developed a huge crush on me, which everyone at school knew about. He transferred schools to focus on cricket, and we stayed in touch occasionally—through birthdays and neighborhood events. I saw him again when I was managing the Chennai Super Kings’ account, and suddenly, he looked like a six-footer. We had known each other since Grade 7.”

Prithi shared how Ashwin casually asked her out after being acquaintances for a decade. “One day, he took me to a cricket ground, and being very direct, he said, ‘I’ve liked you all my life, and that hasn’t changed over the last ten years. We’re adults now, so let’s give this a try.'”

Ashwin and Prithi have been married for approximately 12 years. They got engaged in a simple ceremony in 2011, followed by a grand wedding later that year in November, which was a traditional Tamil ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was a private affair, without the presence of celebrity cricketers.

Prithi’s Instagram handle, @PrithiNarayanan, has 17k followers as of April 2024, where she regularly posts about her family, including her children and husband.

The couple has two daughters: their first daughter, King, was born in 2015, and their second daughter, Aadhya, was born a year later.

