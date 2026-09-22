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Home > Sports News > Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More

Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More

IPL match-fixing allegations have put former Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the spotlight after a media investigation claimed he was involved in sharing confidential team information and fixing matches. Here’s everything you need to know about Bhatia, including his age, cricket career and the allegations against him.

Who is Ruchit Bhatia? Meet Ex-Ranji Player Caught in IPL, DPL Spot-Fixing Allegations - Check Age, Controversies and More
Who is Ruchit Bhatia? Meet Ex-Ranji Player Caught in IPL, DPL Spot-Fixing Allegations - Check Age, Controversies and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 13:26 IST

Who is Rachit Bhatia?: Cricket’s integrity has come under scrutiny following a media outlet investigation into alleged match-fixing and the sharing of confidential playing XI information in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Delhi Premier League (DPL) by Delhi-based cricketer Rachit Bhatia. The investigation has raised questions about the role of former domestic cricketers, access to team information and alleged financial dealings linked to cricket matches. Here is everything you need to know about the former Ranji Trophy player named in the allegations, including his age, cricket career and the claims made in the investigation.

Who is Rachit Bhatia?

Rachit is a 28-year-old former domestic cricketer who represented Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy during the 2018-19 season. He was reportedly picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and has experience in domestic cricket. Bhatia has now come under scrutiny following allegations involving the sharing of confidential team information and claims of match-fixing in the IPL and DPL. The allegations have not been independently established as proven offences.

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Rachit Bhatia’s Alleged Role in DPL Match-Fixing

According to a media outlet investigation, Bhatia allegedly acted as a middleman between an undercover operative posing as a bookmaker and a player associated with the Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League. He reportedly offered to provide playing XI information before the official announcement in exchange for payment. The investigation described this practice as “line-up leaks”, where confidential team composition details are allegedly shared with bookmakers to support betting activity.

The investigation claimed that Bhatia offered to provide the playing XI for all 10 Central Delhi Kings matches in the DPL. In one reported instance, information concerning the team’s playing XI was allegedly shared before the official announcement. These claims are allegations arising from an undercover investigation and should not be treated as established findings of criminal or sporting misconduct.

What Did Rachit Bhatia Claim About IPL 2025 Match-Fixing?

In a separate report published on September 22, 2026, Bhatia was quoted as claiming that he earned Rs 3 crore by fixing five IPL matches during the 2025 season. He allegedly said that he passed inside information related to Chennai Super Kings to bookmakers in London, receiving Rs 60 lakh for each match. These claims originated from the reported undercover interaction and have not been independently verified.

Rachit Bhatia’s Cricket Career

Bhatia played domestic cricket for Nagaland during the 2018-19 season and made his Ranji Trophy debut during that period. He also featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His name later became associated with franchise cricket after he was reportedly picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Further details about his complete playing record and professional career remain subject to verification.

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Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More
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Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More
Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More
Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More
Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More
Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More

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