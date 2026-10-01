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Home > Sports News > Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp

Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp

Rafael Leao is set to wear Portugal’s No. 7 jersey against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League 2026 after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. The Galatasaray forward, former AC Milan star and Portugal international, enters a new post-Ronaldo chapter.

Rafael Leao will wear Portugal's number seven jersey. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal
Rafael Leao will wear Portugal's number seven jersey. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 17:56 IST

Portugal Football Team: Portugal begins an unanticipated chapter following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the national team’s training camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League match versus Denmark. Leao has been handed the No. 7 jersey following Ronaldo’s departure, becoming the first Portugal player to wear the number since the veteran forward’s long association with it.

Who is Rafael Leao?

Rafael Alexandre da Conceio Leao, born on 10/06/1999 in Almada, Portugal, is a 27-year-old forward who plays mostly from the left wing. He joined the youth ranks of Portuguese club Sporting CP before joining French outfit Lille in 2018.

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Between 2019 and 2026, he played for AC Milan. There he built his reputation as one of the high-profile attacking players in Serie A. In his seven years at the club, he netted 80 goals, besides registering 65 assists in 291 appearances for the club in all competitions. Leao was also instrumental in winning AC Milan the Serie A title in 2021-22.

He signed on for Galatasaray in August 2026 after the Turkish club settled on a purported fixed transfer fee of 38 million with Milan. The move saw the 27-year-old sign a four-year deal, and he was immediately registered with UEFA as a Galatasaray forward.

Rafael Leao Takes Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Famous No. 7

Leao’s elevation to No. 7 is just a little too coincidental, having come immediately after Ronaldo’s sensational exit from the Portugal set-up. Ronaldo stated his departure came after a press conference after a chat with Portugal Football Federation President Pedro Proença, when he claimed his reasons for leaving would be explained: “in due course”.

The 41-year-old had been benched after the Norway game and was after that not expected to be named in the starting eleven for the next match against Denmark; coach Jorge Jesus reiterated the team selection would be based on performances.

Leao has been assigned No 7 for Portugal’s game against Denmark, with Fabio Silva now having the No 17 jersey previously worn by Leao. Yet the overall squad database had maintained Ronaldo as No 7 (so perhaps this currently only applied to the match squad).

For Leao, of course, the shirt signifies another important chapter in an international career. His appearances for Portugal include the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, and he has established himself as a key attacking alternative for the national team.

The Galatasaray man will wear one of the most infamous jersey numbers in Portuguese football once Portugal takes on Denmark in Copenhagen, in subtle symbolism of the new post-Ronaldo era ahead.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Fallout: What Does This Mean For Portuguese Star in Race to 1000 Goals?

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Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp
Tags: cristiano ronaldoPortugal Football TeamRafael Leao

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Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp

Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp

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Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp
Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp
Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp
Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp
Who is Rafael Leao? Galatasaray Forward Set to Wear Portugal No. 7 Jersey in Nations League 2026 After Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Camp

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