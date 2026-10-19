Who is Ramesh Powar? BCCI Appoints Former Team India Bowler in Men’s Senior Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar to its Men’s Senior Selection Committee on Monday, October 19, 2026. The appointment marks a new chapter in Powar’s cricketing career, which has included international appearances, domestic cricket success and coaching assignments at the highest level.

The selection process was carried out by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which consisted of Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, at the BCCI headquarters and unanimously recommended Powar.

The BCCI is overhauling its selection committee with a five-member panel that will be headed by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha following former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar’s exit as chairman. RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Shiv Sundar Das are the other members of the committee.

Who Is Ramesh Powar? Know About His Cricket Career

Ramesh Powar, born on May 20, 1978, in Mumbai, is a former Indian international cricketer known for his off-spin bowling. He played for India in two Test matches and 31 One Day Internationals from 2004 to 2007.

Powar made his ODI debut versus Pakistan in March 2004 and soon thereafter took a regular spot in India’s limited-overs side. In 31 ODIs, he took 34 wickets; in two Tests, he took six wickets.

His time in international cricket was still short-lived, but Powar has had a long domestic career, predominantly with Mumbai. Having played the Indian domestic circuit, he has a good understanding of the Indian talent pool and the struggles faced by players.

Following his retirement from cricket, he turned to coaching and worked his way up to become a member of India’s senior men’s selection panel.

Who is on the BCCI Men’s Senior Selection Committee?

The following are on the BCCI Men’s Senior Selection Committee:

Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson)

Shiv Sundar Das

RP Singh

Ajay Ratra

Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar’s Coaching Career and Achievements

When it comes to the coaching front, that too has been an integral part of his second innings post international cricket. Powar has coached the Indian women’s team, Mumbai, and Gujarat as well as at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

His tenure with the Indian women’s team saw the team qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2018. He returned as head coach in 2021 and took the team to a title at the Asia Cup and a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His knowledge and experience of working with both domestic and international players will augur well in his new role where talent identification and performance evaluation in India’s cut-throat domestic circuit will be key.