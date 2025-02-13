Who Is RCB’s New Captain Rajat Patidar? Will He Silence RCB’s Critics And Trolls?

With RCB frequently trolled for their failure to secure an IPL title, the 31-year-old batter now carries the responsibility of changing the team’s fortunes.

In a surprising yet promising move, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The announcement was made on Thursday (February 13) at an event held at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The 31-year-old middle-order batter, who has been a part of the RCB setup since 2021, will now lead the franchise in their pursuit of the elusive IPL title.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Journey of Perseverance

Patidar’s rise in cricket has been marked by resilience and consistency. After making a modest IPL debut in 2021, where he managed just 71 runs in four matches, Patidar’s fortunes changed dramatically when he was re-signed as a replacement player in 2022 for Rs 20 lakh. His impactful performances, particularly in the 2022 season, cemented his place in the squad. Over the course of 27 matches for RCB, he has amassed 799 runs at a striking rate of 158.85, demonstrating his ability to take on both pace and spin effectively.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB showed immense faith in Patidar by retaining him alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal, awarding him a lucrative Rs 11 crore contract. His performances in domestic cricket, including standout displays in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, have earned him recognition at the international level, where he has represented India in three Test matches and one ODI so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Can Patidar Change RCB’s Fortunes?

RCB has been one of the most followed franchises in the IPL but remains one of the most trolled as well, owing to their consistent inability to clinch the title. Despite boasting cricketing superstars like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Faf du Plessis over the years, the franchise has often fallen short in crucial moments. Fans and critics have flooded social media with jokes and memes, making RCB the subject of relentless trolling.

Here are some of the trolls:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troll rcb (@rcb_memes_)

As the new skipper, Patidar faces the formidable challenge of not only leading the team to success but also silencing the franchise’s detractors. With a fresh leadership approach and an aggressive batting style, he could be the catalyst for change that RCB desperately needs.

RCB on social media: Drama, hype, and endless trolls! pic.twitter.com/R3VjlsT9ID — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) November 26, 2024

RCB’s Road Ahead

With the 2025 IPL season fast approaching, all eyes will be on Patidar and how he handles the pressures of captaincy. His ability to rally the team, build on his own performances, and deliver under pressure will be crucial. While his leadership credentials remain largely untested at this level, his fearless approach and consistency with the bat could prove to be a turning point for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

For now, RCB fans can only hope that Patidar’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era one where they finally lift the IPL trophy and put an end to the memes and trolls that have long haunted the team.

ALSO READ: Campa Cola Replaces Thums Up To Co-Present IPL 2025, Spends 200 crore