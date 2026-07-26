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Home > Sports News > Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

Who is Rishikanta Singh? Meet the Indian Army weightlifter from Manipur who won Commonwealth Games 2026 silver after breaking the Games snatch record with a 121kg lift.

Who is Rishikanta Singh? Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record. Photo X
Who is Rishikanta Singh? Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 17:10 IST

Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam announced himself on the biggest stage of his career by winning a historic silver medal in the men’s 60kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 26. The Indian Army athlete also etched his name into the record books after breaking the Commonwealth Games snatch record during a memorable performance.

Representing India in his second Commonwealth Games, Rishikanta lifted a Games-record 121kg in the snatch, surpassing the previous mark of 120kg. Although Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq equalled the record moments later and went on to rewrite it in the clean and jerk, Rishikanta’s lift ensured he became one of the standout performers of the competition.

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He followed his impressive snatch effort with a successful 143kg lift in the clean and jerk, finishing with a combined total of 264kg to secure the silver medal. Bin Kasdan claimed the gold with a Games-record total of 273kg after producing a 152kg lift in the clean and jerk.

Who is Rishikanta Singh?

Rishikanta Singh Chanambam hails from Imphal West in Manipur, a state renowned for producing some of India’s finest weightlifters. His journey to international success has been shaped by the Indian Army, whose sports programme provided him with world-class coaching, infrastructure and competitive exposure.

The talented lifter first rose to national prominence with consistent performances in domestic competitions before making his Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022 in the men’s 55kg category. Following changes to international weight categories, he moved into the men’s 60kg division, where he has enjoyed his biggest successes.

His breakthrough came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. Rishikanta clinched the gold medal in the 60kg category with a total lift of 271kg, setting a new Indian national record and sealing direct qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The Manipur lifter also created history at the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships by setting a national snatch record of 124kg while competing in the 61kg category, highlighting his exceptional strength and technical ability.

Rishikanta also represented India at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, where he finished 11th in the men’s 60kg event with a total lift of 269kg, gaining valuable experience against the world’s best athletes.

His silver medal in Glasgow is another major milestone in a rapidly progressing career. More importantly, his record-breaking 121kg snatch demonstrated that he has the ability to compete with the very best on the Commonwealth stage.

With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Rishikanta has emerged as one of India’s brightest medal prospects in weightlifting. His latest performance not only added another medal to India’s tally but also signalled the arrival of a genuine contender for future global honours.

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Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026rishikanta singhrishikanta singh biographyrishikanta singh chanambamrishikanta singh silver medal

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Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record
Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record
Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record
Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

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