Who Is Rocky Flintoff? Andrew Flintoff’s Teenager Son Smashes 65-Ball Hundred In One-Day Cup

Rocky Flintoff, the 18-year-old son of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, continued to make a name for himself in English domestic cricket by smashing his maiden List A century for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup 2026 on Tuesday, August 11.

The right-handed batter produced an explosive innings against Somerset at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, reaching three figures in just 65 balls. Rocky brought up his century with a single off the opening delivery of the 45th over, underlining his ability to score quickly in limited-overs cricket.

He eventually finished with an impressive 123 off 76 deliveries, striking 10 fours and seven sixes. Batting at No. 5, Rocky played a key role in Lancashire’s imposing total of 443/6 from their 50 overs.

His innings was particularly important in a huge fourth-wicket partnership with Keaton Jennings. The pair added 214 runs from only 127 deliveries, with Jennings contributing a magnificent 156 off 127 balls.

The century marked Rocky’s first three-figure score in List A cricket. Before the Somerset clash, he had featured in 14 List A matches and accumulated 350 runs, including two half-centuries. His recent form had already indicated his growing confidence, having scored an unbeaten 61 against Warwickshire in Lancashire’s previous One-Day Cup outing.

In that innings, Rocky once again batted at No. 5 and struck six fours and a six during his 51-ball stay at the crease.

Rocky has also begun gaining experience in the longer format. He has played five first-class matches so far, scoring 137 runs across nine innings. His performances have helped establish him as one of the promising young batters in the Lancashire setup.

The teenager has also represented England at age-group level, continuing a family connection with English cricket. His father Andrew enjoyed an illustrious international career, representing England between 1998 and 2009.

Andrew Flintoff played 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is for England and was one of the country’s leading all-rounders during his playing days. He has since moved into coaching and recently stepped down as head coach of the England Lions.

Flintoff is now set to begin another chapter in his coaching career in the Big Bash League. He was appointed head coach of Sydney Thunder earlier this year and will take charge of the Australian franchise in the upcoming season.

While Rocky still has a long way to go before matching his father’s achievements, his latest century is another significant milestone in what is shaping up to be an intriguing cricketing career.