Who Is Rohit Yadav? CAB Slaps Two-Year Ban On India U-19 Cricketer For Age Discrepancy

India’s U19 cricketer Rohit Yadav has copped a ban of two years from professional cricket after being caught of age fraud, with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) coming down hard after discovering irregularities with the same during a pre-season documentation process. As a result, Yadav will cease to play any cricket for the U19 side for the next couple of years.

Who is Rohit Yadav?

Named Rohit Anil Yadav, he was born on November 22, 2007 in Liluah, West Bengal. Not much is known about his career statistics but he featured in the recent tour of Sri Lanka where the Indian U19 team featured in Tests and ODIs. The only Youth Test played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo saw him take six wickets in the match, including four in the second innings to fashion a big 211-run victory.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Bengal in age-group cricket, was found to have an age discrepancy of 27 months, according to the CAB. The ban is effective immediately, with all BCCI-affiliated state associations notified of the decision.

Rohit was scheduled to be part of India’s Under-19 side for five one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures against Australia later this month. The CAB has also barred 64 other players over similar age discrepancies. Among them is former India Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Ravi Kumar, who played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign in the 2022 edition in the Caribbean.

Ravi, a left-arm pacer, made his senior debut for Bengal in 2022 but last featured for the state in 2023. His age-group records from his debut through the 2025-26 season will now be considered invalid. His age discrepancy is understood to be more than 40 months. Age fraud has been a long-standing concern in Indian age-group cricket, with the BCCI introducing measures to curb the practice.

In 2020, the board proposed an amnesty scheme under which registered players could voluntarily disclose discrepancies in their dates of birth and avoid suspension by submitting their actual details. Players found to have deliberately breached the rules, however, could face bans. As part of the age-verification process for Under-19 players, the BCCI requires birth certificates along with supporting school or college educational records to establish a player’s date of birth.

(With inputs from ANI)