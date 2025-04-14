Home
Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife, Erica Stoll? Watch The Emotional Moment After His 2025 Masters Win

On Sunday, April 2025, Rory McIlroy claimed his first-ever Masters victory, triumphing in a thrilling playoff against Justin Rose. As he sank the final putt, emotions ran high, with a heartwarming embrace from his wife, Erica Stoll, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey together.

On Sunday, April 2025, Rory McIlroy secured his first-ever Masters victory, triumphing over Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff on the first hole. At 35 years old, McIlroy’s win marked a significant milestone in his career, making him only the sixth player in history to complete a career Grand Slam, having now won all four of golf’s major tournaments. It was also his first major win since his 2014 PGA Championship victory. Upon sinking the final putt, McIlroy was visibly overcome with emotion. However, the emotional moment intensified when he was greeted by his wife, Erica Stoll, for a heartfelt embrace as he walked off the course.

A Journey Together: From 2015 to Present

McIlroy and Stoll have been in a relationship since 2015 and were married in 2017. Together, they share a daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020. However, their relationship faced a public challenge in 2024 when McIlroy filed for divorce in May. But, after just a month, he withdrew the divorce filing, citing that they had worked through their differences and resolved the issues. Nearly a year later, the couple found themselves celebrating McIlroy’s first Masters win together, further strengthening their bond.

Erica Stoll: From Tennis to PGA Employee

Erica Stoll grew up in Irondequoit, New York, a suburb of Rochester. She graduated from Irondequoit High School in 2003, where she was active in tennis. After high school, she attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, earning a degree in marketing in 2008.

Following graduation, Stoll pursued a career with the PGA, starting as an office manager for the 2008 Senior PGA Championship held at Oak Hill, located in Pittsford, near Rochester. Her role at the PGA would eventually play a pivotal part in her meeting McIlroy.

The Fateful Encounter With Erica Stoll at the 2012 Ryder Cup

Stoll and McIlroy’s first meeting was purely by chance, but it would be a moment neither would forget. According to reports, McIlroy almost missed his tee time during the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois, due to a misunderstanding about the time zone. He had misinterpreted his tee time as 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time, when it was actually scheduled for 11:25 a.m. Central Time.

Stoll was at the course that day and noticed McIlroy’s absence when he failed to show up for his scheduled round. Recognizing the potential problem, she quickly alerted the authorities, and McIlroy was given a police escort to the course, ensuring he didn’t miss his match.

A Private Proposal and Wedding With Erica Stoll in Ireland

In a private and romantic moment, McIlroy proposed to Erica in Paris. The couple then tied the knot at the elegant Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, in a private ceremony that kept much of the details out of the public eye.

On August 31, 2020, McIlroy and Stoll became parents to their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. The couple’s journey as a family has been closely followed by fans, especially in light of McIlroy’s victory at the 2025 Masters, which has added another layer of significance to their shared experience.

