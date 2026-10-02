Who is Sachin Nag? Meet India’s First Ever Gold Medalist at Asian Games – Check Record, Age, Achievements and More

Who is Sachin Nag? Meet India’s First Ever Gold Medalist at Asian Games: Sachin Nag holds a special place in Indian sporting history as the country’s first-ever Asian Games gold medallist. The swimmer won the men’s 100m freestyle gold at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951, helping India open its account with a historic top-podium finish. As of Friday (Oct 2), India have won 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Here is a look at Sachin Nag’s record, age, achievements and his contribution to India’s Asian Games history.

Who is Sachin Nag?

Sachin was an Indian swimmer who represented the country at the 1948 Summer Olympics and the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. Born on July 5, 1920, Nag went on to create history by winning the men’s 100m freestyle gold at the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi. His triumph made him India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medallist.

Sachin Nag Age and Birth Details

Full Name: Sachin Nag

Sachin Nag Date of Birth: July 5, 1920

July 5, 1920 Place of Birth: India

India Date of Death: August 19, 1987

August 19, 1987 Age at Death: 67

67 Sport: Swimming and Water Polo

Sachin Nag’s Historic Asian Games Gold Medal

Sachin Nag won the men’s 100m freestyle gold medal at the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi. It was the first-ever gold medal won by India at the Asian Games and established Nag as a pioneer of the country’s continental sporting journey. His achievement came at the inaugural edition of the Games, which India hosted in the national capital.

Nag also contributed to two bronze-medal winning Indian teams at the 1951 Asian Games. He was part of India’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team and men’s 3x100m medley relay team, giving him a total of three medals at the inaugural Games.

Sachin Nag’s Asian Games Medal Record

Gold: Men’s 100m freestyle, 1951 Asian Games

Men’s 100m freestyle, 1951 Asian Games Bronze: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, 1951 Asian Games

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, 1951 Asian Games Bronze: Men’s 3x100m medley relay, 1951 Asian Games

Men’s 3x100m medley relay, 1951 Asian Games Total Asian Games Medals: 3

Sachin Nag’s Olympic Record

Sachin Nag competed at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, participating in the men’s 100m freestyle event. He also represented India in water polo at the 1948 and 1952 Summer Olympics. During his water polo career at the Olympics, Nag scored four goals for India.

Sachin Nag’s Achievements

First Asian Games Gold Medallist: Sachin Nag became the first Indian athlete to win an Asian Games gold medal.

Sachin Nag became the first Indian athlete to win an Asian Games gold medal. 1951 Swimming Gold: He won the men’s 100m freestyle title at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi.

He won the men’s 100m freestyle title at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi. Three Asian Games Medals: Nag won one gold and two bronze medals at the 1951 Games.

Nag won one gold and two bronze medals at the 1951 Games. Olympian: He competed in swimming at the 1948 Olympics and water polo at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics.

He competed in swimming at the 1948 Olympics and water polo at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. Water Polo Goals: He scored four goals for India in Olympic water polo.

Kanti Shah Was India’s First Asian Games Medallist

Sachin Nag’s historic gold came alongside another landmark achievement for India at the 1951 Asian Games. Khamlillal “Kanti” Shah became India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist by winning silver in the men’s 100m backstroke. Shah also won bronze as part of India’s men’s 3x100m medley relay team and a gold medal as a member of India’s water polo team at the same edition.

Shah competed in the men’s 100m backstroke at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics and also represented India in water polo at the 1952 Olympics. His achievements, along with Nag’s historic gold, formed an important part of India’s early history at the Asian Games.

India’s Asian Games Medal Tally in 2026

As of Friday (Oct 2), India have won 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026, comprising 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze. The latest gold medal came from boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who became only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal. India’s current tally reflects the country’s strong performance across shooting, athletics, archery, kabaddi, boxing, cricket and several other disciplines.

Sachin Nag’s 1951 gold remains an important milestone in this journey. While Nag’s Asian Games swimming gold was India’s first at the continental event, the country has since expanded its medal-winning presence across a wide range of sports. His achievement continues to be remembered as one of the defining moments of India’s early Asian Games campaign.

Was Sachin Nag India’s First Asian Games Gold Medallist?

Yes. Sachin Nag was India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medallist after winning the men’s 100m freestyle event at the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi. He remains the only Indian swimmer to have won an Asian Games swimming gold medal as of the conclusion of the 2022 edition.