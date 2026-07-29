Who Is Sachin Siwach? Haryana Boxer Assures India Of 3rd Boxing Medal On Day 7 And 7th Overall In Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian Boxing contingent is making merry as Sachin Siwach has assured the country of yet another boxing medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, making it seven. In the process, Siwach has joined Arundhati Choudhary, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Choudhary and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam to accomplish another medal in the Boxing category in Commonwealth Games 2026. Hence, it is also worth exploring Siwach’s journey up till now.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Sachin Siwach?

Born on December 6, 1999 in Bhiwani, Haryana, the 26-year-old began is career at a tender age of 10. His father, who is a farmer by profession and his mother, strongly encouraged him to pursue a career in boxing. Siwach managed to secure a spot at Captain Hawa Singh Academy in Bhiwani, training under the supervision of coach Sanjay Kumar. At the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, he won a gold and clinched the same at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in 2016, thereby becoming the third Indian to achieve the feat.

The Asian Youth Boxing Championship held in 2017 in Bangkok saw him clinch silver in the in the 49 kg category. A year later, when he was only 19, Siwach defeated Russia’s Dorzho Radnaev in the light flyweight category and was awarded the Asian Boxing Confederation’s Best Youth Boxer of the year. The year 2019 saw the 26-year-old clinch gold in the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal. Siwach lost out on winning gold and had to settle for silver in the 2026 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, losing to Kazakhstan’s Orazbek Assylkulov in the final.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach dominates Treasure Moremi in the Men’s 60 KG quarter-finals

With Siwach up against Botswana’s Treasure Moremi in the quarter-finals, the win reportedly came by a unanimous decision, according to ESPN. Siwach was dominant from the outset, landing a powerful left hook early on to take control of the contest. All five judges gave the scoring in his favour in the opening round as Siwach continued took on from where he left off in the second as the Indian boxer’s sharp punches became too much for Moremi to withstand to lose again unanimously.

The momentum stayed with Siwach in the third round and he completed the win easily. The Haryana-born boxer will now compete against Wales’ Owain Harris-Allan in the semi-final for the Gold Medal bout.