Who Is Samreen Kaur? The Woman Arshdeep Singh Is Set To Marry, Her Films, Career And Love Story

Samreen Kaur: Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken a big step in his personal life after getting engaged to actor and model Samreen Kaur in New Zealand on November 11, 2026. The couple announced the special occasion through social media, sharing romantic photographs from their engagement that quickly attracted attention from cricket and entertainment fans.

While Arshdeep continues to make headlines for his performances on the cricket field and his recent move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians, his engagement has brought his fiancée into the spotlight. Samreen has an established presence in the entertainment industry, having worked in films, web series, modelling assignments and music videos.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Know About Arshdeep Singh’s Fiancée

Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media personality associated with Jammu and Kashmir. She first came into the limelight after participating in the Femina Miss India 2018 competition, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir and emerged as a finalist.

The beauty pageant gave her a platform to explore opportunities in modelling and acting. Since then, she has gradually expanded her presence in the entertainment industry through appearances in films, television projects and music videos.

Samreen Kaur’s Acting Career: Films, Web Series And Music Videos

Samreen has been part of several entertainment projects across different platforms. One of her notable appearances came in the Bollywood film ’83, which chronicled India’s historic triumph at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

She also featured in the ZEE5 series Nail Polish and the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2. Apart from acting projects, Samreen has appeared in music videos featuring popular Indian singers, including Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal.

Her modelling assignments and social media presence have further contributed to her recognition among audiences. She frequently shares glimpses of her professional projects, fashion appearances and travel experiences with her followers.

How Did Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur’s Relationship Become Public?

Arshdeep and Samreen largely kept their relationship away from the public eye before the Indian fast bowler shared pictures with her on social media on July 26, 2026.

The cricketer introduced Samreen to his followers with a special post carrying the caption, “My Person”. The post offered the first major public acknowledgement of their relationship and attracted considerable attention from fans.

Before the announcement, Samreen had also been spotted supporting Punjab Kings during IPL 2026. Her appearances at matches and photographs linked to the cricketer had generated speculation about their relationship.

Arshdeep Singh Revealed The Story Behind His Special Celebration

Arshdeep also provided an interesting glimpse into his relationship during India’s first ODI against New Zealand. After producing an impressive bowling performance, the left-arm pacer explained the personal connection behind his distinctive wicket celebration.

The Indian fast bowler revealed that the dance moves were inspired by something he and Samreen regularly did together.

“That’s for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we’re out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration,” Arshdeep had said after the match.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Get Engaged On November 11, 2026

The couple announced their engagement in New Zealand on November 11, 2026, making the date particularly special with its 11:11 significance.

Samreen shared photographs capturing the proposal, including moments of Arshdeep putting an engagement ring on her finger. Alongside the pictures, she posted an emotional message celebrating their relationship and the beginning of their journey together.

“And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance),” she wrote.

The engagement has brought a new chapter in the couple’s relationship, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and well-wishers.

With Samreen’s entertainment career and Arshdeep’s international cricket commitments, the couple have now made their relationship official through a memorable celebration in New Zealand.