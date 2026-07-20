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Home > Sports News > Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

Who is Sangram Singh? Read how the undefeated Indian MMA star scripted history by knocking out Pakistan's Mohammad Abid Ali in 80 seconds to win the STRIKE Asia Championship.

Who Is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter To Win Asian Championship Title After Beating Pakistani Opponent Mohammad Abid Ali. Photo X
Who Is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter To Win Asian Championship Title After Beating Pakistani Opponent Mohammad Abid Ali. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 20:38 IST

Indian combat sports icon Sangram Singh scripted history in Kuala Lumpur by becoming the first Indian fighter to capture the STRIKE Asia MMA Championship title. The 40-year-old former professional wrestler extended his unbeaten mixed martial arts record by defeating Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali in a high-stakes showdown that lasted just 1 minute and 20 seconds.

Who Is Sangram Singh?

Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Sangram Singh is a renowned Indian wrestler, television personality, and veteran combat athlete. Having overcome severe arthritis during childhood that briefly confined him to a wheelchair, Singh rose to prominent international fame by winning two Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championships.

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Transitioning to professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Singh brought his decorated elite wrestling background into the cage. Before his Asian Championship triumph over Mohammad Abid Ali, Singh secured victory over international contenders including Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi, and France’s Florian Coudier.

How The Fight Unfolded 

The India-Pakistan clash was preceded by an intense, heated build-up, with Abid Ali issuing aggressive verbal taunts during pre-fight weigh-ins. When the bout commenced, the taller Pakistani fighter initiated an aggressive striking assault, landing a quick punch near Singh’s eye.

However, Singh remained composed under pressure. Utilizing his elite grappling fundamentals, the Indian star launched a decisive leg attack around the 30-second mark. After securing an ankle hold, Singh dragged his opponent away from the cage walls and locked in a submission choke to force the stoppage at the 80-second mark.

A Historic Triumph Dedicated to the Nation

Following his victory, Singh dedicated the Asian Championship belt to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, reaffirming that his primary motivation in every international bout is to keep the national flag flying high. The historic win establishes a vital milestone for Indian mixed martial arts on the global stage.

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Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali
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Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali
Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali
Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali
Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

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