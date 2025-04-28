Sanjana Ganesan also condemned the irresponsible use of mental health-related words like "trauma" and "depression" when referring to her 1.5-year-old son.

Sanjana Ganesan, renowned sports anchor and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, took a strong stand against social media trolls who mocked their son, Angad, over his expressions during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ganesan took to Instagram to call out individuals who made assumptions about her toddler based on a brief moment caught on camera.

“Our Son Is Not for Your Entertainment,” Says Sanjana Ganesan

Sharing an emotional statement on Instagram Stories, Sanjana Ganesan wrote, “Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I make every effort to keep Angad away from the toxic environment of social media.”

She added, “While I understand the risks involved in bringing a child to a stadium packed with cameras, we were there solely to support Jasprit. Nothing more.”

She urged people to refrain from making baseless comments about Angad, emphasizing that a few seconds of footage do not define a child’s life.

Criticism of Inappropriate Use of Mental Health Terms

Ganesan also condemned the irresponsible use of mental health-related words like “trauma” and “depression” when referring to her 1.5-year-old son.

She stated, “Using terms like trauma and depression about a baby reflects very poorly on us as a community. It’s incredibly disheartening. You know absolutely nothing about our child or our lives, and I urge you to keep your opinions accordingly.”

Amid the controversy, Jasprit Bumrah created history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

His four-wicket haul led MI to a commanding 54-run victory over LSG, marking their fifth consecutive win. Bumrah, 31, has now played 139 matches for the franchise.

Who Is Sanjana Ganesan?

​Sanjana Ganesan is a prominent Indian sports journalist, television presenter, and former model, widely recognized for her engaging presence in cricket broadcasting.​

Born on May 6, 1991, in Pune, Maharashtra, Sanjana pursued her B.Tech in Information Technology from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, where she graduated with a gold medal. Post her academic achievements, she briefly worked as a software engineer at CDK Global. ​

Sanjana’s foray into the limelight began with her participation in beauty pageants. She was a finalist in Femina Miss India Pune 2013 and won the ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ title the same year. In 2014, she appeared on MTV’s reality show ‘Splitsvilla 7’ but had to exit early due to an injury. ​

Sanjana met Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during the 2013-14 IPL season when she interviewed him. Their friendship blossomed during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, leading to their marriage on March 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple welcomed their son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, on September 4, 2023. ​

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s Family Journey

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who tied the knot in 2021, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in March 2025. The couple welcomed their son, Angad, in September 2023.

Known for their humility and strong relationship, Bumrah and Ganesan remain one of India’s most admired couples in the cricketing world.

