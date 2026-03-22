Who is Sanjay Bangar? All About Anaya’s Father, Who Has Also Served As Former India Batting Coach

Anaya Bangar thanked her father and former international cricketer Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand. She disclosed that she had undergone gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, which was a major turning point in her life. Anaya discussed the emotional experience and the network of support that got her through it while posting the update on social media.

Anaya and her father were pictured together following the procedure in the post, which featured a photo from the hospital. Anaya characterized this time as extremely significant. She talked about how difficult the process had been for her family as a whole, not just for herself, as they worked through acceptance and understanding over time.

Who is Sanjay Bangar?

Sanjay Bangar is a former Indian cricketer who has represented the national side in 27 games. The all-rounder played for India in 12 tests, scoring 470 runs, which included a century. He took seven wickets with the ball in hand. In 12 ODIs, Bangar managed to score 180 runs while picking up seven wickets.

He was a prolific player in the domestic circuit. Bangar scored more than 8000 first-class runs while managing to pick up 300 wickets as well. In List A cricket, he scored more than 2500 runs while picking up 92 wickets.

However, many remember Bangar best as the coach of the Indian team. He was named the batting coach of the Indian team following a test series defeat in England. During his tenure as the batting coach, the Indian team achieved multiple records. They won the test mace thrice during his five-year-long stint.

He was credited to have contributed immensely in India’s lower-order batting improvement in tests. He was the batting coach when the Virat Kohli-led side created history and became the first Asian team to defeat Australia in a test series.

At the franchise level, Bangar was the head coach of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014 when they made their first final appearance in the Indian Premier League. He coached the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after his contract as the batting coach for the Indian team ended.

Anaya Bangar Pens Emotional Note After Gender Change Surgery







In her post on Instagram, Anaya talked about how the support of her father during the crucial moment meant “everything”. She talked about how it is a big step for her in her personal journey. While thanking her father, Anaya said, “To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn’t come overnight… but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong.”

Anaya had previously revealed that her father would pay for the entire surgery. Atharva, Anaya’s younger brother, has always been there for her, and later her parents joined in.

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