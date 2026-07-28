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Home > Sports News > Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

Sarvesh Kushare created history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever Men’s High Jump silver medal in Glasgow. From farming onions in Maharashtra to serving in the Indian Army, Kushare’s inspiring journey highlights determination, national records, Olympic appearances, and international success.

Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian High Jumper to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Image Credit: ANI
Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian High Jumper to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 10:28 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare scripted history in Glasgow as he became India’s first silver medalist in Men’s High Jump at the Commonwealth Games. The 31-year-old jumped a height of 2.25 metres, matching the gold medalist, Romaine Beckford. With both athletes jumping the same height, the Jamaican was awarded the gold due to fewer attempts taken. The road to success was certainly not easy for the athlete, and here is a look at his journey and early career that led him to create history at CWG 2026.

Sarvesh Kushare’s Childhood

Born in the village of Devargaon near Nashik district in Maharashtra on June 17, 1995, Kushare has been farming onions with his father, Anil Kushare, since childhood. Initially, his father wanted him to be a civil engineer. But he found a new passion when he took up high jumping without the help of any equipment or training.

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Kushare was inclined towards high jumping from Raosaheb Jadhav, his physical education teacher at school, who later mentored him for the sport. As there was no professional landing mat available, Jadhav and Kushare’s father made one themselves using a few household wastes like corn husks, cotton, and clothes.

Sarvesh Kushare in the Indian Army

The next significant development was in 2016 when Kushare was successfully enlisted in the Indian Army through his third attempt. He is now serving as a Naib Subedar at the Army level. This change not only offered Kushare job security and quality sports training facilities, but also a supportive environment to train for international competitive levels.

Sarvesh Kushare’s Early Career

In 2018, Kushare grabbed the National Open title, followed by another achievement as South Asian Games champion in 2019. He was among the high jump record holders too, with a 2.27m clearance while the National Games were held in 2022. A few months later, at the Asian Athletics Championships, he clinched an impressive silver with a jump of 2.26m. Later at the Asian Games in 2023, he finished fourth with a height of 2.27 metres. 

Sarvesh Kushare’s Recent Success

In recent times, Sarvesh Kushare has enjoyed success at the international level. In 2024 in Paris Olympics, he became the first Indian to compete at the Men’s High Jump at the Olympics. In 2025, he became the first Indian Men’s high jumper to qualify for a World Championships final. 

In 2026, a 30-year-old Sarvesh has been on fire. He broke Tejaswin Shankar’s eight-year-old national record by jumping 2.31 metres. This made the 31-year-old the first Indian to surpass the 2.30 metres mark. A couple of weeks before the CWG in Glasgow, Kushare finished third on his Diamond League debut in Monaco.

This third-place finish made him only the fourth Indian to record a podium finish at the Diamond League after Vikas Gowda, Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar. 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

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Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

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Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

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Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

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Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero
Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero
Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero
Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? From Onion Fields to Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal – India’s High Jump Hero

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