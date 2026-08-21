Who is Savinho? Check Age, Clubs, Transfer History, Net Worth and More About Tottenham Hotspur New Boy

Who Is Savinho? Tottenham Hotspur are all set to splurge a huge sum on yet another summer signing, as Man City winger Savinho is on his way to North London. According to the latest updates on Friday (Aug 21), Savinho has agreed personal terms with Spurs and could sign for them before Saturday’s Premier League opener against Brentford. So who is Savinho, and what is his transfer record, clubs, and net worth? Here is a detailed look.

Who Is Savinho?

Sávio Moreira de Oliveira, commonly known as Savinho, was born on April 10, 2004. He is a Brazilian international and represents Man City at club level. He made his name in Europe and is a top talent in English football.

Savinho Profile

Full Name: Savio Moreira de Oliveira

Savio Moreira de Oliveira Known As: Savinho / Savio

Savinho / Savio Date of Birth: April 10, 2004

April 10, 2004 Age: 22

22 Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Position: Winger

Winger Current Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Next Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Savinho Transfer to Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth up to £85 million for Savinho. The package consists of an initial £75 million payment plus £10 million in performance-related add-ons. According to reports, £5 million of the bonus payments are considered highly achievable. Savinho will undergo a medical before signing a long-term contract with Tottenham.

How Much Did Manchester City Pay for Savinho?

Manchester City signed Savinho from Troyes in July 2024 in a transfer reported at around £30.8 million. He subsequently became part of City’s first-team squad and made his competitive debut in the 2024 Community Shield against Manchester United.

Savinho’s Early Career

Savinho began his senior career with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, where he made 29 appearances and scored once between 2020 and 2022. He then moved to Troyes before spending the 2022-23 season in the Netherlands with Jong PSV and PSV on loan.

His breakthrough campaign came at Girona during the 2023-24 season. On loan from Troyes, Savinho made 37 appearances and scored nine goals as he attracted widespread attention for his performances in La Liga.

What Is Savinho’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Savinho’s net worth as of August 2026. Online estimates vary and do not provide a reliable breakdown of his salary, bonuses, sponsorships, investments and other assets. It would therefore be inaccurate to state a specific net-worth figure as fact.