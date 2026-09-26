Who is Sawan Barwal? Meet Himachal Runner to Win India’s First Asian Games Marathon Medal Since 1982, Check Age, Career, Record and More

Who is Sawan Barwal?: Indian long-distance runner Sawan Barwal created history at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Saturday (Sep 26), winning the silver medal in the men’s marathon. The 28-year-old Army athlete from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, clocked 2:11:37 to set a new national record and claim India’s first men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games since the 1982 Delhi Games. Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita won gold in 2:10:49, while China’s Peiyou Feng secured bronze in 2:12:13.

Barwal’s silver medal came in only his second competitive marathon and marked another major improvement to the national record he had set earlier this year. His performance ended a 44-year wait for an Indian men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games, with Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan being the last Indian to win one when he took bronze at the 1982 edition. Here is everything you need to know about Sawan Barwal, including his age, career, marathon record and journey to the Asian Games podium.

Who is Sawan Barwal?

Sawan Barwal is a 28-year-old Indian Army athlete from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He began running during his school years and won medals at district and state-level competitions before joining the Army in 2019. Barwal spent most of his career competing in track events before making the transition to marathon running.

How did Sawan Barwal start his Marathon Career?

Barwal and his coach Surender Singh began discussing a switch to the marathon after the 2022 Asian Games, which he missed due to injuries and other reasons. He started training alongside experienced marathon runners and took part in preparation camps in places including Kannur and Bengaluru.

His marathon debut was delayed by an injury suffered 10 days before his planned race. After returning in January, Barwal completed a four-month training programme before competing in the Rotterdam Marathon in April.

What is Sawan Barwal’s Marathon Record?

Barwal ran 2:11:58 on his marathon debut in Rotterdam in April 2026, breaking Shivnath Singh’s 48-year-old Indian national record of 2:12:00, which had stood since 1978. He then improved his own record by 21 seconds at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 2:11:37 to win the silver medal.

What did Sawan Barwal achieve at Asian Games 2026?

Barwal won the silver medal in the men’s marathon in Nagoya on Saturday (Sep 26). He led the race from around the 10km mark until the 35km stage before Japan’s Yamashita made his decisive move. Barwal remained in contention and completed the final 7.145km in 22 minutes and 13 seconds to secure the silver medal.

Why is Sawan Barwal’s Asian Games Medal Historic?

Barwal’s silver ended India’s 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal at the Asian Games. The previous Indian medallist in the event was Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan, who won bronze at the 1982 Delhi Games.