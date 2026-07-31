Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

In a triumph defined by perseverance, academic rigor, and maternal sacrifice, Indian thrower Seema Kaliramna clinched the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old registered a best throw of 58.65 metres on her third attempt at Scotstoun Stadium. Facing challenging weather conditions and battling through four foul attempts, Seema held her composure to finish on the podium behind Jamaica’s Samantha Hall (61.66m gold) and Canada’s Julia Tunks (60.67m silver).

Roots in Sporting Tradition

Born on February 25, 1999, in Bhiwani, Haryana, Seema grew up in a sports-centric household. Her father, an Indian Army veteran who competed in basketball and javelin throw, instilled athletic discipline in her from an early age.

Though she experimented with boxing, wrestling, and kabaddi in school, a teacher identified her natural leverage for throwing events. She is married to Ravinder “Monu” Kaliramna, a former national-level discus thrower who doubles as her full-time coach.

Balancing Academics, Motherhood, and Elite Sport

Seema’s story stands apart due to her extraordinary dual life off the field. She is currently a PhD scholar in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) in Bhiwani. Her doctoral research centers on sports psychology—specifically examining imagery techniques and positive self-talk to optimize performance.

Following the birth of her son, Rudra, in 2022, Seema took an extended break from competition. Driven by sheer determination, she resumed training just 11 months post-childbirth. Under her husband’s guidance, she rebuilt her throwing mechanics and physical strength.

The Road to Glasgow Glory

Seema signalled her elite return by capturing gold at the 2025 National Games before claiming the national title. In June 2026, she threw a personal best of 59.73m at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar to lock in her debut CWG spot.

Dedicated to her family, Seema credited her husband for the breakthrough:

“My situation is such that I cannot bring my son with me—it is an emotional sacrifice. All the hard work and sacrifices behind this achievement were possible because of my husband’s constant support,” Seema shared after her win.