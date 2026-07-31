LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Who is Seema Kaliramna? PhD scholar and mother of a 3-year-old wins women's discus throw bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 with a 58.65m effort in Glasgow.

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X
Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 11:11 IST

In a triumph defined by perseverance, academic rigor, and maternal sacrifice, Indian thrower Seema Kaliramna clinched the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old registered a best throw of 58.65 metres on her third attempt at Scotstoun Stadium. Facing challenging weather conditions and battling through four foul attempts, Seema held her composure to finish on the podium behind Jamaica’s Samantha Hall (61.66m gold) and Canada’s Julia Tunks (60.67m silver).

You Might Be Interested In

Roots in Sporting Tradition

Born on February 25, 1999, in Bhiwani, Haryana, Seema grew up in a sports-centric household. Her father, an Indian Army veteran who competed in basketball and javelin throw, instilled athletic discipline in her from an early age.

Though she experimented with boxing, wrestling, and kabaddi in school, a teacher identified her natural leverage for throwing events. She is married to Ravinder “Monu” Kaliramna, a former national-level discus thrower who doubles as her full-time coach.

Balancing Academics, Motherhood, and Elite Sport

Seema’s story stands apart due to her extraordinary dual life off the field. She is currently a PhD scholar in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) in Bhiwani. Her doctoral research centers on sports psychology—specifically examining imagery techniques and positive self-talk to optimize performance.

Following the birth of her son, Rudra, in 2022, Seema took an extended break from competition. Driven by sheer determination, she resumed training just 11 months post-childbirth. Under her husband’s guidance, she rebuilt her throwing mechanics and physical strength.

The Road to Glasgow Glory

Seema signalled her elite return by capturing gold at the 2025 National Games before claiming the national title. In June 2026, she threw a personal best of 59.73m at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar to lock in her debut CWG spot.

Dedicated to her family, Seema credited her husband for the breakthrough:

“My situation is such that I cannot bring my son with me—it is an emotional sacrifice. All the hard work and sacrifices behind this achievement were possible because of my husband’s constant support,” Seema shared after her win.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026India discus throw CWG 2026Ravinder Monu Kaliramna coachSeema Kaliramna biographySeema Kaliramna CWG 2026 bronzeSeema Kaliramna discus throwSeema Kaliramna PhD scholar athlete

RELATED News

Former Cristiano Ronaldo Teammate Casemiro Reveals Why he Joined Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: ‘He is The God of Football’

Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Preeti Pawar, Check All Indians in Action On July 31 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 9, Timings and More

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Today: India Add Two More Medals Through Lovepreet Singh, Seema Kaliramna — Check Latest Standings

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30 Results: Lovepreet Wins Silver, Seema Wins Bronze; Neeraj Chopra in Javelins Finals| Check All Yesterday Results Here

LATEST NEWS

Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI Bet Hit A Wall: Is This The End Of The AI Investing Boom?

Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Resign? BJP National Spokesperson Quits, Removes Party Name from X Bio

Will Gen Z Emerge As Decisive Vote bank In India’s 2029 Elections?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes India’s Biggest Hollywood Opener, Crosses Rs 72 Crore Mark

Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

Bajaj Finance Hits Record High: Why Dalal Street Is Betting On More Than Just Strong Q1 Earnings

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Kiara Advani Birthday: From Salman Khan’s Advice To Her Near-Death Hotel Fire Escape, Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know

Gujarat Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 2; Check District-Wise Rain Warnings

Gold Price Today (July 31, 2026): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

QUICK LINKS