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Home > Sports News > Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal

Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal

Indian track and field athlete Shahnavaz Khan has created history in the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships hosted by the Hayward Field in Eugene, United States of America (USA).

Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal. (Image Credits: X)
Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 13:12 IST

Indian track and field athlete Shahnavaz Khan has created history in the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships hosted by the Hayward Field in Eugene, United States of America (USA). Entering the competition as one of the brightest medal prospects, the teenage prodigy has become the first male athlete to win a medal for India in the long jump category at a global event. Hence, it’s certainly worth exploring his journey.

Who is Shahnavaz Khan?

Born on February 2, 2008, Shahnavaz emerged as the athlete to watch out for in the global events. The year 2025 saw Shahnavaz set the Under-18 National Record with a jump of 8.04 meters, making him the youngest athlete to breach the 8-meter mark. In the same year, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) honoured him as the Best Emerging Male Athlete Award as an acknowledgement of his meteoric rise and consistency. At the Interstate Athletics Championships, the 18-year-old scaled a stunning jump of 8.30 meters, thereby placing him as the 2nd best in Asia and 7th best in the world when it comes to U20 long jumpers.

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In 2025, he won the silver Continental Tour Bronze event in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, followed by gold the following year at the Asian U20 Championships. Meanwhile, the World U20 Athletics Championship has seen Shahnavaz scale a jump of 7.84m to clinch bronze.

“My uncle was an Army Athlete in Javelin throw” – Shahnavaz Khan

Speaking to Sportstar during an interview last year, the youngster named his uncle Mohammad Hadees, a former national-level javelin thrower, as an inspiration. Citing the reason behind taking up Long Jump instead of Javelin throw and running, he explained:

My chacha (uncle) was an Army athlete in javelin throw. When I was a child and he was in the village, he would take me to run and exercise on the banks of the Sai (a tributary of the Gomti) that flows near our village. Wahan running karta thha aur tairta thha (I’d run and even swim over there). I would always look forward to that. I did practise with a bamboo javelin, and I also ran like my uncle (Shahrukh), but I ended up doing the long jump. I didn’t like running because I was very skinny as a child, and I was worried I would become even skinnier if I ran. I also couldn’t do javelin throw because there aren’t any real facilities in the area I am from, where we have sort of inter-village jumping competitions. We don’t have a track runway like at the stadiums, so we just run on a mud track and jump into a mud pit. These competitions used to have prize money, so there was that motivation as well.”

The likes of Basant Meghwal and Ashish Yadav also ended up winning medals at the event.

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Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal
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Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal

Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal

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Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal
Who is Shahnavaz Khan? 18-Year-Old Makes History as First Indian Male to Win World U20 Long Jump Medal
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