Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batsman Bought For ₹30 Lakh Debuts For CSK Against LSG

In a significant move, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have given young talent Shaik Rasheed his debut cap in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Struggling at the bottom of the points table, CSK introduced two fresh faces—Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton—while dropping veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway for the match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni chose to bowl first against LSG. The decision to include Rasheed signals a shift toward a youth-focused strategy as CSK aims to bounce back from a difficult season.

LSG vs CSK: Confirmed Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Who is Shaik Rasheed?

Shaik Rasheed, a promising 20-year-old batsman from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has been making waves in domestic cricket. He gained recognition after an impressive performance in the U-19 T20 World Cup 2022, where he was instrumental in India’s title win.

Rasheed emerged as the third-highest run scorer for India during the 2022 campaign, accumulating 201 runs in 4 matches. His domestic form has remained consistent, with 1,204 runs in 19 First-Class games at a commendable average of 46.04.

Shaik Rasheed Makes IPL Debut 💛 pic.twitter.com/l7UeamMOS4 — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 14, 2025

In the T20 format, Rasheed has played 17 matches, scoring 352 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 127.07.

Known for his grounded and composed approach, Rasheed has stated in interviews that he prefers to play along the ground, avoiding unnecessary aerial shots.

“My game is to play along the ground. That’s my strong zone. I don’t hit the ball in the air,” Rasheed shared in a conversation with Sportstar.

CSK’s Investment in Young Talent

CSK secured Rasheed for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Having been part of the squad since 2023, his debut has been highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike.

