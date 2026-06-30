Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradesh meta AC blast fire Delhi NCR amit shah anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Indian Air Force anushka sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

IPL cricketer Shashank Singh and his retired IPS officer father have been booked by Bhopal police for allegedly assaulting their domestic cook. Read the full details.

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings' Star Batter, His Retired IPS Father Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook. Photo X
Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings' Star Batter, His Retired IPS Father Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 10:20 IST

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, along with their family driver, are in a major legal controversy. Following complaints from their newly hired domestic cook of brutal physical assault, verbal abuse and illegal confinement, the Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the trio.

The case has immediately drawn massive media attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused.  Known for his explosive batting exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shashank Singh’s father is also a highly respected, retired top-tier IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Shashank Singh?

The 34-year-old Shashank Singh is an Indian professional cricketer who plays as a dynamic batter. He hails from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh and represents his state team in domestic cricket. Shashank hit the national limelight during the 2024 IPL season with the Punjab Kings where he established himself as an elite finish-hitter winning matches from seemingly impossible situations. His steady brilliance earned him a retained spot in the Punjab Kings line-up for the 2026 season.

The Domestic Dispute That Escalated to Assault

The complainant is Vipendra Singh Tomar, 31, a native of Rewa district, who had come to Bhopal after being offered a cooking job at the family’s premium Nilbad bungalow. As per the contract outline, Tomar was to be paid a monthly salary of ₹15,000 with free food and lodging. He was also said to have been promised future help in getting a government job.

In the written complaint, it said the trouble began almost immediately over routine complaints about the quality of the food being prepared. The atmosphere soon turned hostile, Tomar said, and he was subjected to repeated verbal abuse and tremendous mental pressure.

“When I observed the abusive environment and expressed my desire to quit the job and return home, they became infuriated,” Tomar stated in his official report.

The confrontation reached its climax on June 28. When breakfast was ready, Tomar asked for his mobile phone back, which he said had been taken away so he could not ring anyone. When Shailesh Singh refused, Tomar got scared and locked himself in his room for self-protection. The cook said that they, along with their driver (Mishra), forced open the door, cornered him and thrashed him heavily with their hands and fists before forcing him out of the residence.

Police Investigation and Charges Filed

Following the physical fight, Tomar and his relatives approached the local authorities. The subsequent police medical examination confirmed the presence of visible injury marks in the face and body of the victim.

Based on the verified medical data and the official statement, Ratibad Police formally booked Shashank Singh, Shailesh Singh and the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

  • Section 296(B): Obscene acts and verbal abuse

  • Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt and physical assault

  • Section 3(5): Joint criminal liability (acts done by multiple people with common intention)

An active investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full chain of events.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know
Tags: bns section 115 2 assault case madhya pradeshhome-hero-pos-7ipl player booked for assault bhopal bungalowpunjab kings player latest controversyratibad police station fir shashank singhshailesh singh retired ips officer bookedshailesh singh special dg police bhopalshashank singh cook assault case bhopalshashank singh domestic cook fight newsshashank singh punjab kings cricketer firvipendra singh tomar cook complaint

RELATED News

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

LA Olympics 2028 Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC Approves Pathway as Cricket Returns to Olympic Games After 128 Years

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

LATEST NEWS

Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames: Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number With This New Privacy Feature

Why Delhi-NCR Sees Surge in AC Fire Incidents Amid Ongoing Heatwave?

Watch | Arunachal and Assam Flood Situation Worsens: Over 45000 People Affected, 3 Dead

Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover

Why Are Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Getting Divorced? Actress Reveals The Reason

Is Sunny Deol Recreating His ‘Damini’ Magic In Netflix’s Ikka? Trailer Sparks Nostalgia

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Gets CBFC Clearance; Runtime, UA 16+ Rating And Plot Details Revealed

BTS’ Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels ‘Like I’m Dying’ At Public Events

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know
Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know
Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know
Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS