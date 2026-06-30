Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, along with their family driver, are in a major legal controversy. Following complaints from their newly hired domestic cook of brutal physical assault, verbal abuse and illegal confinement, the Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the trio.

The case has immediately drawn massive media attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused. Known for his explosive batting exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shashank Singh’s father is also a highly respected, retired top-tier IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Who is Shashank Singh?

The 34-year-old Shashank Singh is an Indian professional cricketer who plays as a dynamic batter. He hails from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh and represents his state team in domestic cricket. Shashank hit the national limelight during the 2024 IPL season with the Punjab Kings where he established himself as an elite finish-hitter winning matches from seemingly impossible situations. His steady brilliance earned him a retained spot in the Punjab Kings line-up for the 2026 season.

नौकरी के झांसे में

बुरे फसे शशांक सिंह और उनके पिता क्रिमिनल चार्ज लगाया गया

शशांक सिंह के पिता पूर्व IPS है और उन्होंने एक कुक को प्रति महीना 15,000 की शर्त पर गाँव से मंगाया था बेस्वाद खाना न देने और मानसिक दबाव मारपीट की नौबत के बाद FIR…Open news pic.twitter.com/d4rXOjqsdy — MadhurYadav (@MadhurYadav214) June 29, 2026

The Domestic Dispute That Escalated to Assault

The complainant is Vipendra Singh Tomar, 31, a native of Rewa district, who had come to Bhopal after being offered a cooking job at the family’s premium Nilbad bungalow. As per the contract outline, Tomar was to be paid a monthly salary of ₹15,000 with free food and lodging. He was also said to have been promised future help in getting a government job.

🚨🚨 PBKS player Shashank Singh & his father brutally assaulted an employee. FIR registered. Employee’s statement : “Shashank Singh, his father, and their driver assaulted me. Then his sister came and said, ‘Kill him.’ I was just standing there with folded hands… They were not… — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) June 30, 2026

In the written complaint, it said the trouble began almost immediately over routine complaints about the quality of the food being prepared. The atmosphere soon turned hostile, Tomar said, and he was subjected to repeated verbal abuse and tremendous mental pressure.

“When I observed the abusive environment and expressed my desire to quit the job and return home, they became infuriated,” Tomar stated in his official report.

The confrontation reached its climax on June 28. When breakfast was ready, Tomar asked for his mobile phone back, which he said had been taken away so he could not ring anyone. When Shailesh Singh refused, Tomar got scared and locked himself in his room for self-protection. The cook said that they, along with their driver (Mishra), forced open the door, cornered him and thrashed him heavily with their hands and fists before forcing him out of the residence.

Police Investigation and Charges Filed

Following the physical fight, Tomar and his relatives approached the local authorities. The subsequent police medical examination confirmed the presence of visible injury marks in the face and body of the victim.

Based on the verified medical data and the official statement, Ratibad Police formally booked Shashank Singh, Shailesh Singh and the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 296(B): Obscene acts and verbal abuse

Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt and physical assault

Section 3(5): Joint criminal liability (acts done by multiple people with common intention)

An active investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full chain of events.