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Home > Sports News > Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

Siddhesh Lad has been named Mumbai’s captain for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season after a standout domestic season in which the 34-year-old scored 774 runs at an average of 77.40. The right-handed batter is the son of Dinesh Lad, the childhood coach credited with spotting and nurturing Rohit Sharma’s talent. Here is everything you need to know about Siddhesh Lad, his career, his Ranji Trophy record and his journey to becoming Mumbai captain.

Siddhesh Lad has been named Mumbai's captain, replacing Shardul Thakur. Image Credit: X
Siddhesh Lad has been named Mumbai's captain, replacing Shardul Thakur. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 12:54 IST

Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Team is historically one of the strongest cricket sides. During the 1990s, it was believed within the Indian domestic circuit that making it into the national side was easier than getting a place in Mumbai’s first-class team. However, the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions have won the title only once in the last nine years. For a team with such a rich history, it has not been an easy ride. Ahead of the upcoming 2026/27 season, Mumbai has announced a change in captaincy with Siddhesh Lad taking over the reins from Shardul Thakur.

Lad, who has been through age-group cricket with Mumbai, will captain the domestic team in the upcoming season. The 34-year-old, who is the son of Dinesh Lad, Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, has played 82 first-class games. 

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Mumbai New Captain: Who is Siddhesh Lad?

Siddhesh Lad is a right-handed middle-order batter who has emerged to be known as the ‘crisis man’ for the Mumbai team on more than one occasion. The 34-year-old has played 82 first-class games, along with 117 white-ball games. In red-ball cricket, Lad has 5,623 runs to his name at an average of 44.27. 

However, his numbers do not tell the true impact he has had on the Mumbai cricket team. Lad has often stood up for Mumbai in vital moments, including a knock of 88 in the Ranji Trophy 2015/16 final that set up the win for his team. 

Siddhesh comes from a rich cricketing family, with his father Dinesh Lad being the childhood coach of former Indian captain Rohit Sharma. 

Why Did Siddhesh Lad Replace Shardul Thakur as Mumbai Captain?

For the second time in as many seasons, Mumbai has named a new captain. While Shardul Thakur led the domestic team across formats in the previous season, Siddhesh Lad will be leading the team in the Ranji Trophy for the 2026/27 season. 

It is believed that the decision by the Mumbai Cricket Association’s senior selection committee was taken keeping Shardul Thakur’s workload in mind. Thakur, who has been a match-winning all-rounder for Mumbai, has been relieved of his duties to keep his bowling workload in check. 

Meanwhile, Lad finished as Mumbai’s leading run-getter in the previous season and had even stepped up as the captain when Thakur was unavailable due to injury. In the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, Lad scored 774 runs in eight games at an average of 77.4. 

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya’s Return to Team India Delayed? Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Series | Check Likely India Squad

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Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

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Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

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Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain
Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain
Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain
Who is Siddhesh Lad? Rohit Sharma’s Coach’s Son Replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Captain

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