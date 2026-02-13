Meet Sikandar Raza: From Pakistan Air Force Pilot Dream to Zimbabwe Hero in Historic T20I World Cup 2026 Win Over Australia

At the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Australia suffered a shocking 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Asked to bat first, Zimbabwe delivered a composed performance, posting 169/2 in 20 overs. Brian Bennett starred with a steady 64 off 56 balls, guiding the innings and building a competitive total with strong top-order support. In response, Australia struggled to build momentum despite Matt Renshaw’s 65 and Glenn Maxwell’s quick 31. Zimbabwe’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with Blessing Muzarabani claiming four key wickets, as Australia were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Sikander Raza led Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory over Australia with his inspired captaincy and explosive batting, contributing a quickfire 25 runs off just 13 balls and pushed the Zimbabwe’s score to 169.

Who is Sikander Raza

Sikandar Raza was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, and dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot. He earned a place at the Pakistan Air Force College, but that dream ended when he failed an eye test. After this setback, Raza turned his focus to cricket. He began playing semi-professionally and later moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents had been living since 2002. In 2007, he made his first-class debut for Northerns in the Logan Cup, playing four matches that season. After completing his studies, he returned to full-time cricket in the 2010-11 season with Southern Rocks, starting strong with two fifties and a century in his first two games.

This team ❤️ No words to describe what we all feeling today but we are aware what lies ahead and in sha Allah we remain committed and focused Keep praying for us and in sha Allah we keep going Alhamdulillah 🤲 pic.twitter.com/JH7nLlRKyN — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) February 13, 2026

Raza made his international debut for Zimbabwe in May 2013, featuring in white-ball series against Bangladesh and India. He scored 60 in his first Test match against Pakistan, where Zimbabwe took a significant first-innings lead but could not win. The following year, he scored his first ODI century, 141 against Afghanistan in Bulawayo. He also played against Pakistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup and scored a hundred in a bilateral series in Lahore. In 2016, he played a key role in Zimbabwe’s historic first-ever five-match ODI series win away from home against Sri Lanka.

Despite his talent, Raza was dropped from the side even after being named Player of the Tournament in the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers. He returned stronger after overcoming a serious bone marrow infection in 2021. In 2022, he was named Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup Qualifier final, taking 4 wickets for 8 runs against the Netherlands. He also played a major role in victories over Ireland and Pakistan, scoring 1,380 runs in white-ball cricket that year. In 2023, at age 37, he became Zimbabwe’s T20I captain.

Sikander Raza said, “I’m very happy, but more than that, I’m proud, like an elder brother watching his younger siblings achieve something special. Seeing our culture, unity, and hard work come together with a win is unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/U0i2GQJxxA — Yasir (@IsThatYasir_) February 13, 2026

Raza has also excelled in T20 franchise cricket. He has played in the BPL and IPL and won titles with Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, and twice with Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. In 2025, he famously flew straight from Nottingham to Lahore to play the PSL final just hours after a Test match against England. Known for his consistency, versatility, and ability to perform under pressure, Raza has become one of Zimbabwe’s most valuable cricketers.

In the 2023 IPL, Sikandar Raza played for Punjab Kings. He is now ranked as the No. 1 T20 all-rounder in the ICC T20 rankings.

