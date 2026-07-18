Who Is Slavko Vinčić? Slovenian Referee Once Caught In A Sex Party Raid Set To Officiate FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Between Spain And Argentina

As global anticipation reaches a boiling point for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, the man tasked with keeping peace on the pitch has officially been chosen. FIFA’s head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, confirmed that Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić will referee the blockbuster clash between defending champions Argentina and Spain.

The 46-year-old will make history as the first-ever referee from Slovenia to take charge of a World Cup final, donning the traditional golden stripes reserved for the tournament’s ultimate match. Vinčić was in tears upon hearing the news, describing the historic appointment as an “incredible honor” and a dream realized.

Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final….🥁 Congratulations, Slavko Vinčić! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026

A Stellar Big-Match Pedigree

While the World Cup final represents the absolute pinnacle of his career, Vinčić is no stranger to the pressures of high-stakes football. A FIFA-listed referee since 2010, the Slovenian has built an incredibly elite resume in Europe.

He successfully refereed the 2022 UEFA Europa League final and reached the European club pinnacle by officiating the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. His team for Sunday includes assistant referees Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačić.

Tense History with Argentina and Spain

Vinčić already has a notable history with both finalists. For Argentina fans, his name triggers memories of a nightmare: he was the referee during La Albiceleste’s infamous 2-1 group-stage defeat to Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022. Though he correctly awarded Argentina a penalty that Lionel Messi converted, it remains a bitter memory Messi’s men intend to fully bury this weekend.

Spain, conversely, holds fond memories under his whistle, having won both the 2023 Nations League semi-final against Italy and the Euro 2024 semi-final against France with Vinčić in the middle. During this 2026 tournament, he has overseen three fixtures, notably making headlines for using the newly enforced “Prestianni rule” to send off Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié in the Round of 32.

Overcoming Past Adversity

Vinčić’s journey to the top is also a story of personal resilience. In 2020, his career was nearly derailed when he was accidentally caught up in a high-profile sex party raid on a ranch in Bosnia. He was entirely cleared of any wrongdoing and released without charges, allowing him to return to the sport and solidify his status as one of football’s most trusted, authoritative whistle-blowers. All eyes will now be on him as he commands the global stage in New York.