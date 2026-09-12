Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Sophie Cunningham New Boyfriend: Indiana Fever point guard Sophie Cunningham has been attracting huge attention off the basketball court once again, as her latest vacation pictures are trending on social media. Rumors are that she got into a new relationship, but there is no official statement about her having a new boyfriend till now.

Recently, Cunningham posted some of her birthday pictures along the lake in Missouri as she celebrated her 30 th birthday. The Indiana Fever player cruised in a bathing suit during the WNBA’s hiatus, as the images began to circulate widely across the Internet.

Is Sophie Cunningham Dating Frank Adams?

Sophie Cunningham revealed her new boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/wfHZOLN1dt — Fever Updates (@FeverUpdate) September 11, 2026







Frank Adams, Grand Canyon University’s chief athletic trainer, is rumoured to be the person linked to Cunningham. There were media reports that stated the two were in a romantic relationship, and social media posts also added fuel to that speculation. Still, neither Cunningham nor Adams has publicly acknowledged any of their relationship.

Cunningham has been reported to be single currently, and her last publicly disclosed relationship was with Jakob Neidig, who was a two-sport Missouri State athlete, and the two of them parted around 2020.

Who is Frank Adams?

Frank Adams currently holds the position of head athletic trainer of the men’s basketball team at Grand Canyon University. Earlier, he was also an assistant athletic trainer for the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Vacation Photos







Cunningham’s most recent vacation photos seem to depict her having a good time with friends and not a very high-profile boyfriend publicly. A birthday picture of hers showed her in a bright, strapless bikini with a man who is rumoured to be Frank Adams.

Frank Adams continues to be just a potential relationship for her and has not yet turned out to be Cunningham’s official “boyfriend”. Although she has mostly been a mystery in her personal life, many people still keep their eyes on her; whether it’s on the court or off it.

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