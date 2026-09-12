LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Sophie Cunningham’s new boyfriend rumors have gone viral after the Indiana Fever guard shared vacation and birthday pictures. Frank Adams has been reportedly linked romantically to the WNBA star, but Sophie Cunningham and Adams have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Sophie Cunningham's vacation pictures went viral, with fans speculating about the relationship status of the Indiana Fever Guard. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Sophie Cunningham's vacation pictures went viral, with fans speculating about the relationship status of the Indiana Fever Guard. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 11:20 IST

Sophie Cunningham New Boyfriend: Indiana Fever point guard Sophie Cunningham has been attracting huge attention off the basketball court once again, as her latest vacation pictures are trending on social media. Rumors are that she got into a new relationship, but there is no official statement about her having a new boyfriend till now.

Recently, Cunningham posted some of her birthday pictures along the lake in Missouri as she celebrated her 30 th birthday. The Indiana Fever player cruised in a bathing suit during the WNBA’s hiatus, as the images began to circulate widely across the Internet.

You Might Be Interested In

Is Sophie Cunningham Dating Frank Adams?



Frank Adams, Grand Canyon University’s chief athletic trainer, is rumoured to be the person linked to Cunningham. There were media reports that stated the two were in a romantic relationship, and social media posts also added fuel to that speculation. Still, neither Cunningham nor Adams has publicly acknowledged any of their relationship.

Cunningham has been reported to be single currently, and her last publicly disclosed relationship was with Jakob Neidig, who was a two-sport Missouri State athlete, and the two of them parted around 2020.

Who is Frank Adams?

Frank Adams currently holds the position of head athletic trainer of the men’s basketball team at Grand Canyon University. Earlier, he was also an assistant athletic trainer for the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

Sophie Cunningham’s Viral Vacation Photos



Cunningham’s most recent vacation photos seem to depict her having a good time with friends and not a very high-profile boyfriend publicly. A birthday picture of hers showed her in a bright, strapless bikini with a man who is rumoured to be Frank Adams.

Frank Adams continues to be just a potential relationship for her and has not yet turned out to be Cunningham’s official “boyfriend”. Although she has mostly been a mystery in her personal life, many people still keep their eyes on her; whether it’s on the court or off it.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights: Sami Zayn Stuns CM Punk to Win WWE Championship, Damian Priest Turns Heel

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos
Tags: home-hero-pos-15Indiana FeverSophie CunninghamWNBA

RELATED News

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Razaullah Hits Fifty on Test Debut, Pakistan Youngster Receives Standing Ovation at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights: Sami Zayn Stuns CM Punk to Win WWE Championship, Damian Priest Turns Heel

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton Storm Into Men’s Singles Final With Wins Over Khachanov And Tiafoe

Shubman Gill Meets Virgil van Dijk: Team India Captain’s Viral Instagram Post With Liverpool Captain Breaks the Internet

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India To Face Sri Lanka In Final As Pakistan Eliminated Despite Fatima Sana’s Four-For

LATEST NEWS

Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

Surabhi Reddy MMS: Kannada YouTuber’s Explicit Video Goes Viral, What Is The Truth Behind Intimate Clip?

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Gurugram’s 150-Year-Old Baba Balak Nath Temple Demolition Sparks Protest, Villagers Accuse Administration Of Helping Builders

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Ballia Constable Stops Student On Bicycle, Molests Her On Deserted Road; Villagers Chase Him, Force Police Action

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gurugram Viral Video: Young Man Grabs Girl Tightly On Road, Crowd Tries To Rescue Her; Here’s What Happened Next

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos
Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos
Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos
Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos
Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

QUICK LINKS