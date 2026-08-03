Who Is Subhadeep Ghosh? Team India Replaces T Dilip as Fielding Coach Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series

Indian Cricket Team Coach: Before the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, Subhadeep Ghosh has taken over as fielding coach for the Indian men’s cricket team, replacing T Dilip. The 57-year-old was a member of the support team for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup when he was the fielding coach of the Indian women’s side for two years. Ghosh was the head coach of Assam’s senior men’s squad for a while and has also worked with India A.

As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

Assam Cricket Association Congratulates Subhadeep Ghosh

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as the Fielding Coach of the Indian Senior Men’s Cricket Team. Having served as the head coach for the senior men’s team in the region, Ghosh’s appointment as the fielding coach for the Indian team would serve as an inspiration for players as well as coaches in the state.

India vs Sri Lanka: Subhadeep Ghosh First Assignment

India will begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. Before the series gets underway, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.

India New Fielding Coach: Subhadeep Ghosh Replaces T Dilip

T Dilip served as India men’s fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a second stint during India’s Test tour of the UK in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not retained after it expired.

India’s Fielding Standards Under Spotlight

There is no doubt over the fact that Subhadeep Ghosh will have the task cut out for him as he takes over the fielding coach duties. In recent times, Indian players have been under the scanner for their poor fielding. During the Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, India’s catching efficiency was the worst among the teams in the Super 8 stage. During the tournament, bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that the team was giving away 15-20 runs more due to misfielding and dropped catches.

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