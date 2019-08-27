Sumit Nagal, the 22-year-old Indian took on tennis great Roger Federer on Tuesday in the US Open. Nagal gave a close fight to the swiss legend and won the first set as well. However, Federer bounced back in the match and bagged 2nd, 3rd, 4th set to knock Nagal out of the tournament 4-6, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Sumit Nagal, the 22-year-old, born in Jhajjar, Haryana faced Tennis great Roger Federer on Tuesday in the US Open. Former junior Wimbledon champion Sumit Nagal is the first Indian player to take a set off 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Nagal has become the only fourth player in the history of the US Open to take the opening set off Roger Federer, after Peter Wessels, Frances Tiafoe and Jose Acasuso. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer previously faced two Indians, Rohan Bopanna, and Somdev Devvarman, and defeated them both in straight sets.

The first set of the game was fought closely between the two players and at one stage the score was tied at 4-4. After that, Nagal performed brilliantly and won the first set 6-4. The 22-year-old Nagal put up a tough fight against Roger Federer and forced the swiss great to make 19 unforced error in the first set.

However, Nagal couldn’t keep to the momentum as Federer came back in the match and won 2nd, 3rd and 4th set dominantly to eliminate Nagal out of the tournament 4-6, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Nagal, who currently ranked 190 in the ATP World ranking qualified in the US Open after showing some brilliant performance in the qualifying round.

In 2018, Nagal won the Bengaluru ATP Challenger tournament. He is only the fifth Indian male player who appeared in a Grand Slam tournament in the past 10 years, after Somdev Devvarman, Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Nagal born on August 16, 1997, in Jhajjar, Haryana, won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles with his Vietnamese teammate Ly Hoang Nam. He is the sixth Indian to win a junior Grand Slam trophy.

Nagal is at his career-best ranking at the moment after being rose 171 places on the ATP rankings and entered in the top 200 list.

Earlier, Nagal has competed for the qualifiers of the French Open, Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships but could not manage to win a single match.

