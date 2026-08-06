LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion

India's Suraj Kumar Chand became the first from the country to clinch FISU Squash World University Championship as he won the 2026 edition by overcoming Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a thrilling five-game final on August 6 in Thursday.

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India's First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India's First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 20:29 IST

India’s Suraj Kumar Chand became the first from the country to clinch FISU Squash World University Championship as he won the 2026 edition by overcoming Hungary’s Benedek Takacs in a thrilling five-game final on August 6 in Thursday. Having etched history, it’s worth exploring his sporting journey.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Suraj Kumar Chand?

Born in Mumbai, where his hometown is too, the 25-year-old has come to be consistently ranked as India’s No.5 Men’s Squash player. As far as world rankings go, the youngster is currently No. 124. Suraj Kumar has claimed two silver medals at the National Games and represented Team India at the WSF World Team Championship in Hong Kong. He has also swept three major domestic titles in Squash, including Sunil Verma Memorial (Mumbai), Poona Club Open (Pune), and the Northern Slam (New Delhi).

Furthermore, the Mumbai-born athlete has won four Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger titles. Suraj’s most impressive campaign was during the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour 2026 as he won the trophy without dropping any game. As for the FISU World University Championship, Suraj defeated France’s Joshua Jacques 3-2 in the semi-final despite finding himself 0-2 down early.

Representing both India and Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Suraj overcame Takacs 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. After the two finalists were locked at two games apiece, the Indian produced a dominant display in the decider, winning it 11-4 to secure the gold medal in front of a jubilant home crowd, according to a release. Suraj Kumar held his nerve in a gripping five-game final to clinch the men’s singles gold medal on home soil, while Marta Dominguez Fernandez showcased exceptional composure and attacking brilliance to secure Spain’s women’s singles title.


The men’s final delivered everything a championship match promised. Suraj faced Hungary’s Benedek Takacs in an absorbing contest that swung from one player to the other, with both finalists locked at two games apiece after four fiercely contested games. With the home crowd firmly behind him, Suraj produced his best squash of the match in the decider, racing to an 11-4 victory to seal a 3-2 triumph, sparking jubilant celebrations across the venue. The victory marked a major achievement for Indian university squash, with Suraj becoming the men’s singles champion on home soil. Takacs settled for the silver medal, earning Hungary its first international squash medal in two decades.

“This is one of the most memorable matches of my career” – Suraj Kumar Chand

Reflecting on his victory, Suraj Kumar Chand said:

“Benedek is an exceptional player, and I knew it would be a tough final. This is one of the most memorable matches of my career. Winning on home courts, with so much support behind me, is a dream come true. I’m grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey.”


The conclusion of the singles competition marks another successful chapter in the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash, which has welcomed student-athletes from 14 nations for four days of elite competition, the release said.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion
Tags: FISU World University Squash ChampionshipSuraj Kumar Chand

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion
Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion
Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion
Who Is Suraj Kumar Chand? 25-Year-Old Scripts History By Becoming India’s First-Ever FISU World University Squash Champion

QUICK LINKS