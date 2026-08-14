Who Is Tanzid Hasan Tamim? Opener Becomes Bangladesh’s First Test Centurion In Australia As Tourists Take Complete Control In Darwin

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: In what is only his second Test and first in Australia, Tanzid Hasan Tamim has brought up a gritty hundred to put the hosts on the back foot on Day 2 at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. The left-handed batter or opener has brought up a classy ton as the Bangla Tigers move towards ascendancy in the series-opener. Hence, it’s worth exploring Tanzid’s journey.

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Who is Tanzid Hasan Tamim?

Born on December 1, 2000 in Bogra, the 25-year-old rose to professional cricket with his T20 debut at the Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League in the 2018-19 edition. The same season saw the southpaw make his first List A appearance too. He was picked for the U19 World Cup in 2020 and scored 166 runs in six matches alongside an excellent strike rate of 101.21 as Bangladesh beat India in the final in Potchefstroom to lift the trophy.

But it wasn’t until 2023 that Hasan made his ODI debut and has been a promising performer in the format, aggregating 1044 in 40 games thus far alongside an average of 27.47. Hasan has also featured in 53 T20Is after debuting in the format in May 2024 vs Zimbabwe. Despite the promising numbers in white-ball cricket, the youngster had to wait for three years before getting his red-ball debut on an international level. The first Test appearance came against Pakistan earlier this year at the Sylhet International Stadium but Hasan managed only 30 runs, with 26 runs in the first innings.

While he was in the danger of falling in the 90s against Australia, he completed the single comfortably, bringing his century off only 188 deliveries. In the process, the 26-year-old has become the first from his country to peel off a Test ton in Australia.

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Tanzid Tamim Hasan falls but Bangladesh well in command

Meanwhile, Hasan didn’t last long after his hundred as Nathan Lyon got his wicket for 101 as the southpaw holed out to Mitchell Starc at long-off. Despite their wicket, the tourists’ lead is now currently nearing 50 runs, making them well in command of the proceedings.

On Day 1, Hasan Mahmud’s six-wicket haul ensured that Bangladesh skittled Australia for a mere 198. Although Mitchell Starc got the better of Shadman Islam cheaply, they ended the day at 96/1, trailing only by 104 runs.