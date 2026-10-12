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Home > Sports News > Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

Who is Tara Norris? Mumbai Indians (MI) have acquired USA left-arm fast bowler Tara Norris from UP Warriorz ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The American cricketer will join the five-time champions at her existing fee of Rs 10 lakh, marking her return to the competition where she made history during the inaugural edition in 2023. Here is everything you need to know about Tara Norris, including her age, cricket career, international record, teams and achievements as of Monday (Oct 12).

Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians' Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 - Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians' Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 - Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 19:14 IST

Who is Tara Norris? Mumbai Indians (MI) have acquired USA left-arm fast bowler Tara Norris from UP Warriorz ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The American cricketer will join the five-time champions at her existing fee of Rs 10 lakh, marking her return to the competition where she made history during the inaugural edition in 2023. Norris became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in WPL history while representing Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here is everything you need to know about Tara Norris, including her age, cricket career, international record, teams and achievements as of Monday (Oct 12).

Who is Tara Norris?

Tara Gabriella Norris is an American international cricketer who plays as a left-arm medium-fast bowler. Born on 4 June 1998 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, she has represented the USA women’s national cricket team and played in several domestic and franchise competitions across the world. Known for her left-arm bowling, Norris has featured for teams including Sussex, Southern Vipers, Southern Brave, Delhi Capitals, London Spirit and Melbourne Renegades. She has also represented Lancashire and MI London.

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Tara Norris Age

Tara Norris was born on 4 June 1998 and is 28 years old as of Monday (Oct 12). Her full name is Tara Gabriella Norris, and she is also known by the nicknames Noz and Tino. She bats left-handed and primarily contributes as a bowler.

Why is Tara Norris in the News?

Norris is in the spotlight after Mumbai Indians secured her services from UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2027. The American left-arm pacer will join the five-time champions for Rs 10 lakh, the same fee at which she was retained in the trade arrangement. Her arrival adds international experience and a left-arm bowling option to Mumbai Indians’ squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Tara Norris’ Historic Five-Wicket Haul in WPL

Norris made a memorable impact in the inaugural WPL season in 2023 while playing for Delhi Capitals. On 5 March 2023, she picked up five wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, becoming the first bowler to record a five-wicket haul in the tournament’s history. Her figures of 5/29 in four overs played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ emphatic 60-run victory after they posted 223/2.

Norris dismissed Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja and Heather Knight during her impressive spell. Her performance earned her the Player of the Match award and established her as one of the standout performers of the tournament’s first season.

Tara Norris’ WPL Auction Record

Norris created history even before making her WPL debut. She became the first player from an Associate Member nation to be selected at the inaugural WPL auction. Her selection by Delhi Capitals was a significant milestone for American cricket and highlighted the opportunities the league could provide to players from emerging cricketing nations.

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Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
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Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

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Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More
Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

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