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Home > Sports News > Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

Towhid Hridoy produced one of the greatest individual batting performances in Bangladesh cricket history on Wednesday (Sep 2), smashing an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test in Potchefstroom. Here is everything you need to know about Towhid, his career and the records he created with his historic 350 not out.

Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test
Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 22:45 IST

Who is Towhid Hridoy? Towhid Hridoy produced one of the greatest individual batting performances in Bangladesh cricket history on Wednesday (Sep 2), smashing an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test in Potchefstroom. The Bangladesh A captain faced 481 balls, hitting 27 fours and ten sixes, as his side posted a record 676 for eight declared. Hridoy’s marathon innings helped him rewrite several first-class records and established him as the first Bangladesh batter to score a first-class triple-century outside the country. Here is everything you need to know about Towhid, his career and the records he created with his historic 350 not out.

Who is Towhid Hridoy?

Born in Bogra on December 4, 2000, Towhid is a right-handed middle-order batter who can also bowl off-spin. He came through Bangladesh’s youth system and was part of the country’s historic Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2020. Hridoy made his first-class debut for Rajshahi Division in 2017 before establishing himself in domestic cricket and franchise leagues. 

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Hridoy earned his international call-up in 2023 and made his T20I debut against England on March 9. He made his ODI debut against Ireland later that month and subsequently became a regular part of Bangladesh’s limited-overs set-up. He has also represented franchises including Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians, Jaffna Kings and Rangpur Riders. Hridoy made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in June 2026. 

Towhid Hridoy’s Historic 350 Not Out

Hridoy came to the crease at No.4 after Bangladesh A slipped to 86 for three while responding to South Africa A’s first-innings total of 512. He remained unbeaten on 350 after facing 481 deliveries, with 27 fours and ten sixes. His innings helped Bangladesh A reach 676 for eight declared. 

The Bangladesh A captain shared a 151-run partnership with Jaker Ali, who scored 94, before adding another 185 runs with Mohammad Saifuddin, who made 87. Hridoy’s innings lasted for more than 191 overs. South Africa A reached 18 without loss in 12 overs before the match ended in a draw. Bangladesh A lost the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0, but Hridoy’s record-breaking innings became the defining moment of the series finale. 

Records Towhid Hridoy Made During His Historic 350 Not Out

  • 350*: Hridoy recorded the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in first-class cricket, surpassing Tamim Iqbal’s previous record of 334 not out for East Zone against Central Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League in Mirpur in 2019.
  • 3: Hridoy became the third Bangladesh batter to score a first-class triple-century, joining Tamim Iqbal and Raqibul Hasan.
  • 1: Hridoy became the first Bangladesh batter to score a first-class triple-century outside Bangladesh.
  • 1: Hridoy became the first Bangladesh A batter to score a first-class triple-century. Before his innings, Shahriar Hossain held the Bangladesh A record with a 214 in 2003.
  • 350*: Hridoy registered the highest score by an overseas batter in first-class cricket in South Africa.
  • 350*: Hridoy recorded the second-highest individual score in first-class cricket in South Africa, surpassing Daryll Cullinan’s unbeaten 337. Only Stephen Cook’s 390 remains ahead of him.
  • 2: Hridoy became the second overseas batter to score a first-class triple-century in South Africa, after England great Dennis Compton scored 300 against North Eastern Transvaal in 1948.

Towhid Hridoy’s Career and International Debut

Hridoy made his first-class debut for Rajshahi Division in 2017 and progressed through Bangladesh’s domestic cricket system before breaking into the international side in 2023. His T20I debut came against England on March 9, 2023, while his ODI debut followed against Ireland later in the same month. He has since featured regularly for Bangladesh in limited-overs cricket and added Test cricket to his international career in June 2026. 

At 25, Hridoy’s unbeaten 350 is the defining innings of his career so far. The marathon knock in Potchefstroom showcased his ability to combine patience and concentration with the attacking strokeplay that has made him an important part of Bangladesh’s batting line-up. 

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Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

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Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test
Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test
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